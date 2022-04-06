Oulanyah’s journey from Muyenga to Parliament

A few minutes past 8am yesterday, the hearse carrying the body of the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, left Muyenga, his residence and proceeded to make its way to the House.

The hearse was escorted by a convoy which included riders from the Uganda Bikers Association, a group where Oulanyah was a member since 2019.

As the convoy passed through different Kampala suburbs including Kibuli and Namuwongo, traffic was grounded to a standstill. Motorists, pedestrians and the business community operating along the roadsides paused to watch the convoy drive by while some pulled out their phones to take pictures and videos.

The security personnel who were escorting the convoy kept pushing back individuals who were attempting to get close to the hearse to get a clearer look at the casket inside.

Some broke down in tears while others formed clusters to discuss the fallen Speaker.

A few minutes past 9am, the convoy reached Parliamentary Avenue near National Theatre where the 62 Agago Bwola dancers together and members of Acholi Parliamentary Group (AGP) joined the convoy until the precincts of the south wing of Parliament’s gate.

Once inside the Parliament premises, the casket (which was covered with a Uganda national flag) containing the body of Oulanyah was carried from the hearse by a team from A-Plus funeral management and then received by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, family members, legislators, and staff members.

The casket was then carried to the main lobby where it was temporarily placed before being taken to the chambers for the special sitting for legislators to pay tribute.

Bowtie tribute

Inside the parliamentary chambers, many of the male legislators including Mr Tayebwa and the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, wore bowties, the signature dress code of the fallen former Speaker, while the female MPs wore Gomesis.

With the House filled to the brim, a tent was erected in the Parliament parking lot for those who could not access the parliamentary chambers to watch the proceedings from outside the chambers.

The sitting began at 10am with the some of the deceased’s family and other invited dignitaries also taking seats in the House to follow the proceedings.

A few family members opted to follow the proceedings from the main lobby while the parliamentary staff, security personnel, the Bwola dancers, and some members of the public, who were allowed access to Parliament, opted to sit in the tent.

As proceedings inside the chambers elicited emotions, outside in the tent, a number of visitors, mainly from Acholi Sub-region, could not hold back tears.

Inside Parliament, the legislators spoke fondly of their encounters with Oulanyah.

However, the Kilak North MP, Mr Gilbert Olanya, stired the audience when he demanded that the allegations that Oulanyah was poisoned be thoroughly investigated.

This drew thunderous applause from the Bwola dancers, however, Mr Tayebwa promptly ruled Mr Olanya out of order and asked the Clerk to Parliament to expunge his submission from the Hansard.

After this, the discussions reverted back to eulogising Oulanyah until the end.

On Wednesday, the body of Oulanyah arrived at Kololo Independence Grounds for a State funeral and thereafter will be transported to his ancestral home in Lamogi Sub-county, Omoro District.