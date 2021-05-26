Oulanyah warns staff over intrigue, cliques

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The newly-elected Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, yesterday warned House staff against involving in cliques and factional wrangles.

On his first day at Parliament, less than 24 hours after his Monday election during the inaugural formal sitting of the new members of Parliament at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Mr Oulanyah retailed his ‘building bridges’ agenda in conversations with top technocrats.

He held one-on-one meetings with each of the 24 directors at the August House.

The Omoro County MP, who was backed by his party, the ruling National Resistance Movement, defeated his former boss Rebecca Kadaga, after polling 310 votes against the latter’s 197.

The divisions manifest at Kololo Independence Grounds among rival supporters of the duo mirrored the fractured relations among staff of Parliament over the years into pro-Oulanyah and pro-Kadaga camps.



In his maiden talk with the top technocrats, Mr Oulanyah sought to allay fears of possible retribution against Ms Kadaga loyalists, and asked any staff harbouring a dissent to abandon petty differences.

“This Parliament is not for me. It is not for individual MPs. It is for the people of this country. So, if we are working in the interest of the people of this country, why do we have small grievances and small differences affecting what we must do for this country?” he asked.

The Speaker added: “The purpose of which we exist in this institution is bigger than our own individual issues and differences. We should forgive each other and move on.”

The arrival of Mr Oulanyah coincided with the return of Mr Chris Obore as Parliament’s director of Communication and Public Affairs, after he was kept in the cold for nearly two years --- on the basis of a forced leave that Ms Kadaga allegedly instigated.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media on Monday evening follow the victory of Mr Oulanyah, and Ms Anita Among as Deputy Speaker, a dancing Obore could be heard retorting that “we are in things”.

The mood at the House was tense yesterday, with some staff celebrating Kadaga’s departure, while others looked sad.

During yesterday’s engagements, Mr Oulanyah started the courtesy visits with the Clerk to Parliament, Ms Jane Kibirige, the outgoing Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan, and the Sergeant at Arms, among others.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the engagements, the Speaker announced an open-door policy and exhorted staff to work together to achieve the common legislative goals for a better House and country.

“If you have an issue to discuss with me as Speaker, just walk and knock the door and open, I will see you. If I have a Member of Parliament, I will tell you to wait, but if I am meeting my people, I will tell them to leave because it is not good to keep a director waiting.”

The directors declined to disclose details of their closed-door discussions.

Mr Oulanyah separately announced that Parliament will start constituting its standing committees anytime, but not later than June 4 when President Museveni is expected to give his State of the Nation Address.

He also said Parliament Appointments Committee, which is chaired by the Speaker, and vets presidential appointees, needs to be ready ahead of the nomination of the next Cabinet.

“I have talked to leaders of various parties informally to submit names that could constitute the Appointment Committee so that when President Museveni appoints ministers, we shall just vet them,” Mr Oulanyah said.

Advertisement

Speaker Jacob Oulanyah waves to MPs shortly after being elected at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on May 24, 2021. PHOTO/ ALEX ESAGALA

Former Speaker benefits

•Monthly allowance (60% of the salary of sitting Speaker)

•Four-wheel chauffer driven car (3500-4000cc)

•Two security guards

•Two domestic servants

•Free medical care for retired Speaker and spouse(s)

•Monthly allowances for utilities (33 currency points)

•State funeral and a public holiday

•Spouse(s) inherit benefits upon death of the Speaker

Former Deputy benefits

•Monthly allowance (60% of the salary of sitting Deputy Speaker)

•Four-wheel chauffer driven car (3500-4000cc)

•One security guard

•One domestic staff

•Free medical care for retired Deputy Speaker and spouse(s)

•Monthly allowances for utilities (33 currency points)

•State funeral and a public holiday

•Spouse(s) inherit benefits upon death of Deputy Speaker



Speaker, Deputy benefits



1. Shs200m vehicle (once every after 5 years if re-elected as MP)

2. Additional 4 official government vehicles

(Mercedes Benz, limousine, pick-up and Subaru lead car)

3. Travel in-land (over Shs500,000 per night(per diem)

4. Travel abroad ($1,250 per night (per diem)

5. Undisclosed monthly/annual salary

6. Fuel, lubricants and oils

7.Statutory allowances

8.Welfare and Entertainment

9. Uniforms, beddings and protective gear

10. Printing, Stationary, photocopying and binding

11. Personal Private secretary at a level of a director

12. Two secretaries

13. Official driver

14. A private press Secretary

15. Aide-de-camp (ADC)

16. Six security guards

17. Books, periodicals, & newspapers

18. Computer supplies and Information Technology

19. Telecommunications

20. Cleaning and sanitation services

21. Motor vehicle maintenance cash

22. Maintenance equipment and furniture

23. Undisclosed donation budget

Compiled by Yasiin Mugerwa