Oundo beats five others to win Law Society presidency

Bernard Oundo is the new president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) for the year 2022/2023 after beating five others by fairly a large margin.

Mr Oundo was declared president on Saturday evening by the presiding officer of the ULS elections, Mr George Omunyokol, after he garnered 1,056 votes.

"Accordingly, as presiding officer, I declare Bernard Oundo who has obtained the largest number of votes, a winner of the presidency of the Uganda Law Society,” Mr Omunyokol announced amidst ululations from Mr Oundo’s supporters who had gathered at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe for the two-day annual general meeting.

His runner-up was Ms Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka, who polled 723 votes followed by Ms Diana Angwech, the outgoing vice president of ULS.

Mr Rayan Chemisto Shuaib Kubai came in the fourth position with 133 votes while Ms Olivia Kyarimpa Matovu, came in the fifth position with 52 votes.

Mr Mukuve Mugaga Karemire trailed with 15 votes.

Mr Oundo, who has been campaigning on a three-point manifesto, now takes over from Ms Pheona Nabasa Wall, whose two-year reign that was largely affected by Covid-19 lockdowns, ended yesterday.

He enters into books of history as being the first Ugandan lawyer to hold two positions of president Uganda Law Society and also president East Africa Law Society.

His presidency for the East Africa Law Society will expire in November this year.