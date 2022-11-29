Oundo hands over presidency of East Africa Law Society

Mr Bernard Oundo has handed over the rotational presidency of the East Africa Law Society (EALS) to Tanzania after a two-year stint.

Mr Oundo handed over the office to Dr Fauz Twaib, a retired justice of the High Court of Tanzania during the 27th EALS annual law conference in Arusha, Tanzania, that ended at the weekend.

The presidency of EALS is rotational among the member countries.

Mr Oundo, in his remarks, called upon the new president to “consolidate their achievements, strengthen the institutional capacity of the organisation and execute the vision of the society.”

He also requested the Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan to give the society land for setting up their offices.

“… Your Excellency, as EALS, our final request is that you offer us 10 acres of land for the development of the East Africa Law Society headquarters, which will house a training institute and a convention centre,” he said.

Mr Oundo indicated that some of the achievements during his tenure include efforts towards full realisation of the East African community.

“Catalysing EAC integration through direct support and advocacy to EAC and national level institutions and through sustained professional exchange programmes among lawyers and other stakeholders in the EAC,” he said.

Mr Oundo added: “Expansion of the Society to the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the Society undertaking a first and outreach to the National Bar Association of the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

He also asked President Suluhu to consider sending permanent judges to the East African Court of Justice to handle the heavy backlog of cases.