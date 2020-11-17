Oundo voted new East Africa Law Society president

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Ugandan lawyer, Mr Bernard Oundo, has been elected the new president of the East African law society (EALS), a professional association that brings together all lawyers in the region.

Mr Oundo, garnered 793 votes translating into 56.6 percent of the total votes cast to become the new president of the EALS for 2021-2022.

He was followed by Mr Edwin Tabaro with 430 votes (30.7 percent) with Ms Anne Abeja, trailing with 179 votes (12.8 percent).

The voting that was done virtually, ended at 7pm this evening.

The voting happens after every two years and the exercise is rotational among the community members’ states.

This time round, it was Uganda’s time to front candidates. The rules also demand that it’s the lawyers in that member state who vote for the new president.

In his acceptance message issued out last evening, Mr Oundo thanked his supporters for entrusting him with the new mandate.

“I am both humbled and honoured that you have placed your confidence and support in me when electing me as your EALS president. I feel blessed as I begin this new era and I assure you that the Eats Africa law society will always endeavor to reflect utmost upholding of rule of law, honesty, accountability, integrity and foster access to justice regionally,” Mr Oundo stated.

Mr Oundo was the runner up in the race for Uganda Law Society presidency mid this year. He lost by 14 votes to the current president, Ms Pheona Wall Nabasa.



