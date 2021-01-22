Our greatest challenge now is managing change – Kamuntu

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu has warned that the greatest challenge government is facing today is how to effectively handle forces of change that could have emerged.

Speaking during the swearing-in of six members of the Judicial Service Commission, Prof Kamuntu urged the Judiciary to be impartial while resolving election disputes.

“Transforming a society brings out contestations. The moment society is changing, contestation is part and parcel of that change,” Prof Kamuntu said during the swearing-in of six members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday.

He added: “The greatest challenge that this country will face after the General Election is managing forces of change and bringing the country together so that it moves forward. Therefore, we need a strong Judiciary that exercises impartiality.”

The Justice minister’s remarks come barely a week after the country held presidential and parliamentary elections and experienced a new wave of Opposition from the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

The new wave mainly swept through Buganda and Busoga regions where the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ruling party and President Museveni lost for the first time since 1996.

The two regions had been the strongholds of the NRM.

Prof Kamuntu was himself a victim of the wave after he was defeated by Prof Elijah Mushemeza (Independent) for the Sheema South parliamentary seat.

Advertisement

While conceding defeat, Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde admitted that some leaders have overstayed in office and it is time for them to give way to the youth.

Ms Kyambadde was defeated by musician Hilary Kiyaga, aka Dr Hildaman, for the Mawokota North Parliamentary seat.

“We should go to the drawing board. Political flexibility, for example me, I have had two terms, why do I want to come back. We should also allow space and that is why I allowed and accepted that I was defeated,” minister Kyambadde said in a recent interview with NTV Uganda.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, who presided over the swearing-in function, appealed to government to appoint more judicial officers to improve effectiveness of the courts.

On corruption, the Chief Justice blamed the public for bribing judges, saying fighting corruption is a two-way process.

Justice Benjamin Kabiito, who was sworn-in for a second and last term as chairperson of JSC, outlined nine areas that his commission will prioritise.

They are profiling all judicial officers to identify the errant, strengthening the fight against corruption, engaging the public on how to combat corruption in Judiciary, and push for adequate facilitation to the Judiciary.

Others sworn-in yesterday included Justice Faith Mwondha (deputy chairperson), Justice Stella Arach Amoko (representing Judiciary on the commission), Ms Ruth Sebatindira and Ms Norah Matovu, both representing Uganda Law Society, and Mr John Bitarabeho (representing Public Servise Commission).

awesaka@ug.nationmedia.com