Our privatisation policy is paying off, says Museveni

President Museveni has revealed that the Privatisation policy rolled out by his government in the early 1990s is finally paying off.

Speaking at the launch of Kaliro Sugar factory in Kaliro District on August 22, 2025, Mr Museveni said that Uganda is now benefiting from the policy through attracting potential investors who are creating jobs for Ugandans and contributing to the country's growth.

"Our policy of private sector-led growth, which some once criticised, has proven its worth. Today, Uganda is home to more than five thriving sugar factories, including Kakira, Lugazi, and Mayuge. This is evidence that industrialisation works," he said.

The President added that Uganda has grown into its production capacity and encouraged all stakeholders to choose Uganda as their investment destination. "Some of you will remember when I came to power in 1986, at a certain point, especially in Kampala, there was rationing of sugar among suppliers and agents and other important items like soap, beer, and soda."

Mr. Museveni commissioned a multi-billion Kaliro Sugar factory acquired and refurbished by the Modern Group under the leadership of entrepreneur Ashish Monpara in 2023.

The factory will initially crush 2,500 tons of sugarcane daily, producing an estimated 78,000 tons of raw sugar annually and is expected to create 1,500 direct jobs in its first phase and double that number within two years as the crushing capacity expands to 8,000 tons.

"This factory represents the spirit of Uganda's economic transformation—adding value to our agricultural produce, creating jobs for our people, and reducing imports while opening doors to new exports," Mr. Museveni said. He hailed Mr. Monpara for adding value to agriculture, creating jobs, and reducing Uganda's dependence on imports.

The State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, said the project aligns perfectly with Uganda's industrialization agenda under the National Development Plan III and Vision 2040.

"Uganda's future lies in agro-industrialization. Investments like Kaliro Sugar Factory directly align with our national goals by creating thousands of jobs, empowering farmers, and stimulating regional economies," she said.

Mr. Monpara described the plant as more than an industrial investment, calling it a promise to farmers, young people, and the country at large. "Kaliro Sugar is not just a factory—it is a promise. A promise to the farmers who rise before dawn to tend their cane that their sweat will translate into prosperity," he said.

The factory is expected to make a significant impact and has ambitious expansion plans. Over the next two years, its crushing capacity is projected to rise to 8,000 tons per day, with annual output reaching 230,000 tons of sugar. Direct employment is expected to double to 3,000 jobs, while indirect opportunities in transport, services, and trade could benefit over 10,000 people.



