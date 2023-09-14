Our queen is a true Musoga, says Kadaga

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, has said the new Busoga Kingdom Queen (Inebantu), Ms Jovia Mutesi, is a true Musoga from Mayuge District.

She has also urged the people of Busoga Kingdom and Ugandans at large to stop the cheap talk about her.

“I heard people say Inebantu is not a Musoga because of her name. I want to assure that she is a true Musoga from Abayise Mughoya Clan in Mayuge District. The name [Mutesi] is shared by Basoga and other tribes but she is our very own,” she said.

Ms Kadaga, who represented President Museveni at the 9th coronation anniversary celebrations of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV yesterday, also congratulated him and Basoga upon this milestone.

“I congratulate William Gabula Nadiope IV on reaching this 9th coronation anniversary celebrations. I thank, very much, God for protecting his royal highness, the royal family and the people of Busoga,” President Museveni said in his speech read by Ms Kadaga.

President Museveni said Gabula’s reign is characterised by peace and unity and congratulated him for getting the Inebantu.



Mr Richard Mafumo, the Busoga Kingdom minister of culture, said the 9th coronation signifies continuous reign of Kyabazinga Nadiope as king.

“This is a very important function because the long-awaited prayers and the demands of Basoga have been answered. Kyabazinga has got a queen and everyone in Busoga is very happy,” Mr Mafumo said.

In his remarks, the Kyabazinga encouraged the people of Busoga to protect the environment by planting trees.

“I want to thank you for the work you are doing in your respective capacities. Cultivate food crops to promote food security in your families. Plant trees in all institutions to protect the environment,” he said.

The Kyabazinga also urged his subjects not to sell land and that if they must, it should be done through proper channels such as Busoga Land Board.