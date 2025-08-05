Outcry as govt fails to release Shs2 trillion for big road projects

On July 30, the Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, presented a report to Parliament on the status of implementation of key national road projects. The report revealed that a total of 27 major road projects nationwide have stalled, or work has slowed down following the government’s inaction in providing the required funds.

Behind the lamentation that the government has not provided the required funds to complete the road projects lies a pressing question: what lies ahead for motorists and other road users?

For Masindi-Biiso Road, which is among the affected projects, residents say it has been in a sorry state for several years, becoming almost impassable during the rainy season. The road, which connects Masindi Town to areas such as Kanago, Nabyeya, Kasingo, and Bundogo Central Forest, is vital for transport and trade in Bunyoro Sub-region.

Plight of motorists

Mr Joshua Atuhaire, a resident of Biiso in Buliisa District, highlights the difficulties they face daily. “Whenever we travel to Masindi Town, we use this road, but we spend a lot of time on the way because of its poor condition,” he says.

He adds: “Currently, using a taxi to reach Masindi costs Shs20,000. We hoped that the road would be worked on and completed, but to our surprise, we’ve now been told that there is no money. We’re disappointed by our leaders.”

Mr Hassan Alimazani, a resident of Kasingo Village, echoes similar sentiments and expresses anger at what he describes as continued neglect by the government.

“It is sad to hear that the road the government has been promising to work on for years will not be completed now. The contractor has been on and off due to delayed payments. I think this government is taking us for granted. Maybe we should not vote for them again. They don't care about the issues affecting us, ”Mr Alimazani says.

The Masindi – Biiso Road, whose construction started in 2019, remains an important link in Bunyoro, facilitating movement for farmers, traders, students, and health services as it connects two districts (Masindi and Buliisa), and without improvements, residents fear their livelihoods and access to essential services will continue to suffer.

The same road also connects to oil wells in the Albertine Graben. Ms Jacqueline Twemanye, the communications coordinator for Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), says underfunding leads to infrastructure deterioration, roadwork delays or abandonment, and increased safety risks for citizens.

“Poor roads limit access to essential services like healthcare, especially in emergency cases such as maternal life-threatening situations. Education is affected, hindering trade and agricultural supply chains and slowing national development efforts toward middle-income status,” she says.

Ms Twemanye adds: “So, this is something the government should take seriously and find money to fix these roads as initially planned.”

Of the 27 affected road projects, 18 projects are fully funded by the government, and the contractors have had work suspended or slowed down due to delayed payments. Whereas there are nine externally financed projects, delays in the other nine projects have resulted due to the government's inability to provide timely counterpart funding for land acquisition, taxes,or enabling works .

Mr Robert Mwesigye, a businessman dealing in produce in Mbarara Central Market, says the cost of doing business is increasing because of huge transport costs exacerbated by bad roads.

“These days, instead of taking my vehicle to a village like Mwizi in Rwampara where I spend millions to repair it, I wait for farmers on the main tarmac road, “he says.

Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairperson, says the slow progress on the Ssezibwa Bridge works is negatively affecting business and the smooth flow traffic to and from the district. Currently, several trucks use longer and nearly impassable routes to Kayunga, leading to an increase in transport costs.

“News that the construction of Ssezibwa Bridge would be constrained is distressing because it is affecting trade and other activities here. We had expected the new bridge to be ready by the end of this year, but this will not be possible,” Mr Muwonge says.

He adds: “The more a project like Ssezibwa delays, the more we are going to struggle to convince the electorate to vote for NRM [National Resistance Movement].” Mr Samuel Kyasa, a trucker transporting agricultural produce from the district, says the delay in completing the Ssezibwa Bridge will result in high maintenance costs for vehicles because the alternative routes are longer and in a sorry state.

“The alternative routes, which we use now are longer and the roads are impassable when it rains. We are also incurring a lot of maintenance costs for the vehicles as they break down now and then,” Mr Kyasa says.

The Nebbi-Goli-Paidha-Warr-Vurra Road, which the government first promised to tarmac in 1996, has remained a thorn in the flesh of motorists in West Nile due to its poor state.

One of the road users, Ms Dorothy Acamfua, says: “We are tired of the endless promises by the government. We have lost so many people on this road, and the government has not offered any form of compensation. The road is too rough, and whenever it rains, it becomes impassable.”

Mr John Opio, a trader who frequently plies the Paidha-Warr Route in Zombo District, says a section at Ayuda is terrible and that several traders have lost goods in transit.

“Why does the government neglect us like this, yet we are paying taxes?" he asks.

During the State-of-the-Nation-Address in June, President Museveni listed Arua-Nebbi Road among the roads for rehabilitation.

Affected road projects include

•Kira-Kasangati-Matugga

•Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete, •Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi

• Nakawuka-Mawagulu-Nanziga-Maya,

• Kasanje-Buwaya

• Entebbe-Nakiwogo Road

• Alwii-Nebbi Road

• Matugga-Semuto-Kapeeka

• Karuma-Pakwach Road

• Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima Road

• Karuma-Olwiyo

•Masindi-Biiso

•Kabale-Kiziranfumbi Road

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Jane Nafula, Simon Peter Emwamu, Felix Ainebyoona, Alex ASHABA, ntonio Kalyango and Rajab Mukombozi.