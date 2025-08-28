Outcry as Itojo Hospital goes 10 days without power, water

Residents, medics and patients at Itojo Hospital in Ntungamo District have appealed to government to urgently restore power supply at the facility and in Itojo Trading Centre after electricity was cut off following suspected lightning damage on Friday, August 22.

For the last 10 days, the hospital has been operating in darkness, with critical services crippled. Residents say the blackout has put lives at risk, increased insecurity, and left Itojo Hospital unable to function effectively.

“It’s very unfortunate that just a mere transformer can fail and spend over a week without being worked on while the NRM people are busy spoiling money at Kololo. People are suffering in the hospital. When the electricity failed even the water supply collapsed because it depends on power. The whole hospital and trading centre has no water at all. We may see diseases coming from the hospital,” Mr Mudasiru Tumwine said.

Mr Dickson Kyafayo, the chairperson of Itojo Trading Centre and Hospital Cell, who also works at the hospital as a mechanic and driver, said the transformer was struck during a heavy downpour but efforts to have it fixed have dragged on.

“As the area chairperson, I contacted UEDCL to have the transformer repaired but they told me they could respond in five working days. The Ntungamo office came here but instead carried out complete disconnections. I also called our MP and State House to inform them of what is happening, but unfortunately, we have not had any serious response. I told the office of the First Lady and we hope for some response, but we are suffering,” Mr Kyafayo said on Wednesday.

Dr Innocent Twesiime, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said the blackout has paralyzed service delivery.

“Everything here has been digitalized. Every communication is by computer, and even to give medicine, a person on duty must check from the computer for communication from the laboratory, pharmacy, or other departments. We are using a Mercedes Benz generator that was supplied in 1969 and it consumes over 80 liters of fuel a day. We did not budget for that,” Dr Twesiime told Monitor.

He added that the power outage has cut off the water supply to the hospital, which also serves the surrounding communities.

Patients in different wards said they feel unsafe in the darkness, especially at night. They complained that essential services, including diagnosis and medical attention, have slowed down or stopped altogether.

Mr Jonan Kizza, the UEDCL communications officer, acknowledged that there may have been miscommunication but insisted the company could not fail to resolve the issue.

“UEDCL can’t fail to repair or work on a transformer. There may be miscommunication. We will, however, contact our engineering team to see that the issue is resolved,” he said.

Itojo Hospital, the only hospital in Ntungamo District, was constructed in 1968 under the Obote government. According to Dr Twesiime, it handles up to 600 patients daily, including at least 200 inpatients.

Meanwhile, staff quarters at the hospital have gone more than four months without electricity after UEDCL cut off supply over unpaid bills.

Power and water challenges have plagued the hospital for more than a decade, with administrators repeatedly citing budgetary shortfalls.