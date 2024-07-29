Outgoing WHO boss hailed for service during epidemics

Officials from the Ministry of Health have commended the outgoing World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative to Uganda, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, for his service during an epidemic-prone period.

Speaking at the farewell dinner organised for him by the ministry in Kampala last Friday, the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said Dr Tegegn, an Ethiopian national who took over office in 2018, has in the last six and a half years been at the forefront of containing epidemics that the country was confronted with.

She cited the 2018 Ebola outbreak at the Uganda-DR Congo border, the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak and the 2022 Ebola outbreak in Kasanda and Mubende districts, as some of the epidemics that he aggressively responded to in partnership with the government and development partners.

“You worked during turbulent times. You have not had rest as you had to move from one epidemic to another. I appreciate your support during the Covid-19 outbreak. We declared Covid-19 at midnight and you were with us in the Ministry of Health board room. I also traveled with you to Mpondwe during the Ebola outbreak and we returned to Kampala at around 4am, breaking the UN rules that do not allow you to travel beyond 5pm,” Dr Aceng said.

She added: “There is no WHO country representative who has had a rough time like you did, and you did a good job. We are sincerely going to miss you. You were supportive and understanding. We are worried about who is coming next. Will he/she fit in your shoes? We are having a period of anxiety and uncertainty. I wish you a peaceful retirement, full of joy and laughter.”

She also recalled how he encouraged her to immunise her daughter in public so that other parents could embrace vaccination and guard their children against killer diseases.

Dr Aceng, who described Dr Tegegn as a down-to-earth and an accommodative person, said he will not hesitate if he is given a contract to come and work in Uganda, since the country is still confronted with monkeypox, malaria, and HIV/Aids, among others.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services in a speech read for him by the director of curative services, Dr Charles Olaro, said: “He handled epidemics and pandemics. As a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee on Covid-19, he guided us on how to go about the strange yet deadly Covid-19.”

Dr Henry Kyobe, the incident commander, said Dr Tegegn’s commitment to work inspired many medics.

“I met him during the Covid-19 outbreak. I worked with him from the beginning of the epidemic until the end and he was engaged at all levels. It is a pity he is leaving,” Dr Kyobe said.

Dr Tegegn, who was in the company of his wife, Ms Serkalem Euadie, urged officials at the Health ministry to continue pushing for the welfare of health workers. He sounded the same message during a farewell dinner organised for him by development partners last week.

“Uganda has a great link between development partners and the official government structure. Over the past six years, we have collectively contributed to improving programmatic efficiency and accountability in the healthcare service delivery system. Let us continue advancing Uganda’s health agenda,” Dr Tegen said.