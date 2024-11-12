Outrage after Gen Elwelu razes Teso's key cultural site

There’s outrage in Teso sub region, Eastern Uganda after one of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) representative in Parliament, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, , demolished a revered Ongima initiation site in Usuk, Katakwi District.

The site, also known as Airiget Ongima, held immense cultural significance as the largest initiation site in the Iteso Cultural Union, where the Emorimor, the Iteso Paramount Chief, would undergo initiation rituals before enthronement.

Located in Apuuton village, the sacred site was reduced to rubble over the weekend, sparking widespread anger among the Iteso people.

The former UPDF Deputy Chief of Defense Forces who’s the overseer of Elohim Ministries Church in Teso, justified the destruction, claiming the site was dedicated to "evil darkness" and harbored malevolent forces afflicting the Teso sub-region.

He claimed that God revealed the site's location in a dream during his seven-day prayer.

"Iteso are a chosen tribe, but they're controlled by witchcraft from this cultural site," Elwelu who held a two-day prayer camp at the site said after its demolition.



Gen Elwelu's actions have been condemned by local leaders and residents, who accuse him of cultural erasure and disregard for traditional heritage. The destruction of the site raises concerns about the future of the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), as leaders traditionally undergo Asapan initiation at the site before assuming office.

"This is a direct attack on our identity and traditions, Elwelu is indirectly after destroying the future of Emorimor and the Iteso Cultural Union," Mzee Eminpasia Ekoroi, an ICU Elder from Bukedea District.

He questioned why the Special Presidential Advisor is going after the Iteso Cultural heritage while other tribes are left to freely practice their culture.

"I am shocked by Elwelu's actions because even the law clearly spelt the freedom for all cultural institutions across the country, each tribe practicing its traditions," Mzee Ekoroi said.

There's also outrage pouring on social media with many questioning General Elwelu's actions.

Omoding Lo'Arapai from Soroti questioned where General Elwelu understood the theology he was practicing.

"He talks of Asapan being done in Abila (shrine) yet he has a big shrine at his home allegedly for offering burnt sacrifices. That's why I was asking whether the good general understands the theology he is practicing. Secondly, he is attacking the institution based on a dream from God, how do we validate his dream?" Omoding questions.

Another said, "ICU should issue a unifying statement on these events! What is there to reunite in the much anticipated Ateker Reunion when our Iteso culture, norms and traditions are being decimated?" Gilbert from Soroti city said.

"He might soon come and destroy Nagalabi in Budo, the coronation site of the Baganda.

The spirits of Rwenzururu must be disturbing that guy," a woman from Tororo district who only wants to be identified as Meneja said.

The Iteso people have a rich cultural heritage, with a history dating back to their migration from Djibouti hundreds of years ago. However, many of their cultural practices like Ajon, a local brew made from millet, came under direct attack from religious leaders, associating it with evil.

The Ariket besides being used for initiation ceremonies, it was equally a place where the Iteso consulted with their God during times of war, drought, and also returning thanks for blessings among other things, says Martin Ilemukorit one of the custodians of the place who watched it being destroyed by Elwelu.

“It is bad this place has been here for over 1000 years, does he mean to be Godly than the bishops that Teso has had,” Ilemukorit said as he stared at the destroyed famous shrine.

The destruction of Ongima cultural site comes at a time when the Iteso Cultural Union together with political leaders in the region are organizing a grand Reunion Festival gathering all Ateker communities from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan slated November 27-29, 2024. President Museveni is expected as chief guest.