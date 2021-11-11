Outrage after leaders commission unfinished roads in Bushenyi  

Several residents in Bushenyi District are outraged after the municipal leadership recently commissioned unfinished roads.

Locals from two cells of Bwatogo and Kyeitembe, Central Division in Bushenyi-Ishaka, accuse the leadership of omitting standards to commission 0.6km each of incomplete Kyeitembe and Nyamushekyera roads respectively.

During a budget conference held last Friday at the municipal offices, Bushenyi Town resident Carol Namara criticized the municipal engineer, Mr Adam Banyezaki, ‘‘over wrongly advising the town clerk to pay the contractor.’’

Bushenyi-Ishaka Central ward councillor, Mr Abu Muwonge threatened to lead protests if the roads commissioned October 20 by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Jane Asiimwe Muhindo- are not improved soon.

“The roads have a number of issues and if these two roads are not done by December we will mobilize and plant banana suckers to show our dissatisfaction," he said.

In response, Mr Banyezaki said: ‘‘The work left on the two roads is very small and the contractor can finish in six months. So far, the work done stands at 98%.’’

He also disclosed that the municipality will only fully pay the contractor upon completion of the project.

"The contractor is very much aware of what's needed because we still have his money amounting to Shs45m," Mr Banyezaki said.

Mr Didas Muhanguzi the Bushenyi Ishaka municipality deputy town clerk backed Mr Banyenzaki noting that ‘‘there was no hurry in commissioning the road.’’

"The contract we had with Destiny Engineering Service Ltd (contractor) had a six months expiry date and for this matter there was no rush in handing over the roads to us," he noted.