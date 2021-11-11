Outrage after leaders commission unfinished roads in Bushenyi  

Locals inspect part of the road that was commissioned by Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality leaders. PHOTO/MILTON BANDIHO

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • Bushenyi-Ishaka Central ward councillor, Mr Abu Muwonge threatened to lead protests if the roads are not improved soon.

Several residents in Bushenyi District are outraged after the municipal leadership recently commissioned unfinished roads.

