Outrage as Gulu city authorities propose new flag

A proposal by Gulu City Council to replace the current city flag has sparked backlash on social media, particularly on WhatsApp groups, with many residents urging Mayor Alfred Okwonga to drop the plan entirely.

The proposed design would replace the existing blue, yellow, and green stripes—with its drum, crested crane, shield, elephant tusk, pot, and green leaves—with yellow, black, and green stripes featuring nine stars.

In a post on Friday morning, Mr Okwonga explained the symbolism behind the new flag. He said the black stripe represents unity, strength, and the shared heritage of African people; yellow symbolises the radiant energy of the sun, Africa’s natural wealth, and the promise of a brighter future; while green represents the fertility of the land and a commitment to sustainable growth.

The nine stars, he said, represent the eight local governments of the Acholi Sub-region, united in purpose and progress, with the central star symbolising Gulu City as the regional capital—embodying leadership, culture, and transformation.

Mr Okwonga called on the public to share their views before the new flag is tabled for approval. “Kindly give your input before final approval by the City,” he wrote.

However, the proposal has been met with strong opposition from several leaders in the Acholi Sub-region.

Michael Lakony, Amuru District Chairperson, compared the move to controversial wetland giveaways. “It’s exactly how the issue of wetlands started. Putting it off may be very difficult,” he said, warning that unless the public voices their opinions, the council could go ahead and approve the design.

Lakony noted that the mayoral position is authoritative, and once such a matter is left unattended, it could easily pass as a City Council resolution.

Marc Anthony Obonyo, an activist and aspiring 2026 Gulu City mayoral candidate, questioned the motive behind the redesign. “There is a much bigger reason why the Mayor is removing our flag and the elephant from the city and bringing in the colours of other regions. You need to keep your eyes open. The removal of the elephant may then be a much bigger agenda,” he warned.

The current flag has been in use for the last 40 years, and many residents are asking why it needs to change.

Human rights lawyer Tonny Kitara urged the city council to abandon the plan. “Okwonga should just abandon this flag thing. Who complained about the current flag?” he asked.

Others have also raised concerns about whether adequate public consultation was conducted before coming up with the idea. Nelson Okeny, an entrepreneur and market analyst in Gulu City, said involving residents more broadly could resolve the debate.

“Preferably, an open competition inviting the public to submit their own Gulu City flag designs, with clear interpretations, would encourage creativity, inclusivity, and pride,” he suggested.







