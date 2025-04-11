Outrage in Kasese as police free woman linked to missing toddler

Tension gripped Kidodo Cell in Railway Ward, Central Division of Kasese Municipality on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, as residents staged a protest at the office of the Kasese Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

The demonstration followed the police’s release of a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The protest was sparked by the release of Morian Mbambu, who had been arrested on April 4 in connection with the disappearance of Kismart Mumbere, a toddler who went missing the previous Friday. The case was registered at Kasese Central Police Station.

According to the demonstrators, Mbambu, a known acquaintance of the missing child’s family, voluntarily turned herself in to the police on Monday, April 7, but was released on bond that same day—allegedly without notifying the child's family or the local community.

“If someone suspected of stealing a chicken can be detained for months, why is a suspected child trafficker released so quickly? And how can the complainants not be informed? This is a clear sign of bias and injustice by the police,” said Ms Stella Mbambu, one of the protesters.

Carrying placards with messages such as “Police Stop Corruption,” “IGP Help Us,” and “We Want the Suspect Rearrested,” angry residents marched to the RDC’s office, demanding accountability and justice.

Many questioned why the suspect was released before the child had been found, calling the move premature and deeply disrespectful to the grieving family.

“Police should stop protecting suspects. Her communications should be monitored—we believe she may be working with others. How can someone accused of such a serious crime walk free? This isn’t right,” said Mr Bashir Bwambale, a concerned resident.

Bwambale further urged the Inspector General of Police and other senior officials to intervene and investigate how the case has been handled. “If the authorities continue to ignore us, we shall explore other means of seeking justice,” he warned.

Another resident, Zunguka Kato, echoed the community’s frustrations. “The release was too quick and uncalled for! The baby is still missing, and yet the suspect is already out? We’re tired of the police siding with criminals.”

In response to the public outcry, Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime confirmed that Mbambu had initially been detained but denied any misconduct in her release.

“It is not true that the suspect was carelessly released. She remains under police supervision. Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to remain calm. We are actively searching for the missing child,” Tumushime said.

Kasese Municipality Mayor, Mr Chance Kahindo weighed in, saying the incident highlights serious gaps in police accountability. “This case is a wake-up call. Many incidents like this seem to vanish without proper follow-up,” he said.

The missing child’s mother, Ms Jalia Muhindo, emotionally recounted the events surrounding her son's disappearance.

“We were at home with Morian Mbambu. I was doing chores while she watched over my son. When I returned with water for him, both she and the baby were gone. I immediately raised the alarm and reported the matter to the local council, who referred me to the police,” she said.

Mr Godfrey Bwambale, the father of the missing child, expressed anguish at the lack of progress in the case.

“We are devastated. This was our first child. Whether he’s dead or alive, we want our son back. And we want justice.”



