Outrage over Kitubulu forest land giveaway

A new controversy has erupted over the government’s decision to allocate part of Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve in Entebbe to a Chinese investor for building government offices and a shopping mall.

This move has sparked outrage among environmentalists, policy experts, and local leaders.

The $500m (about Shs1.7063t) project, spearheaded by Mr Paul Zhang, the head of Tian Tang Group, is part of a broader plan championed by State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite, who said it is aimed at creating an “alternative capital city” in Entebbe.

Ms Anite confirmed that the government had allocated about 150 acres of Kitubulu forest land to Tian Tang Group for what she described as a “government campus”, a complex meant to host ministries, departments, and agencies currently renting space in Kampala.

“The government has allocated land in Entebbe to Chinese investors for the construction of modern facilities, including a five-star hotel, hospital, conference centre, and housing estates,” Ms Anite said.

“Unless you are in a government-constructed facility, your office will have to move to Entebbe. The aim is to decongest Kampala,” she added.

Mr Zhang said construction is expected to commence next month, describing Entebbe’s proximity to the international airport as a “strategic advantage” for investors.

“Some time ago, I approached the minister with a proposal to build an international conference centre along with other amenities such as hospitals, international schools, and modern housing in Entebbe,” Mr Zhang said.

“We believe this will transform Entebbe into a modern administrative hub. He added that his company was facilitated through the minister’s office and was later introduced to President Museveni, who approved the allocation. In July, more than five developers expressed interest in acquiring parts of the forest. The National Forestry Authority (NFA) reportedly issued licences to various private developers to establish eco-lodges within the forest.

During a meeting convened by Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rululinda, and attended by the Katabi Town Council Mayor, NFA, and the developers, the forestry body acknowledged that it had allocated sections of the forest reserve to various developers.

Local leaders protest

The decision has angered Entebbe authorities and environmental activists who accuse the government of sacrificing a vital ecological asset for short-term commercial gain. Kitubulu is a protected central forest reserve, gazetted under the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, and managed by the NFA.

It is one of the few remaining natural habitats on the shores of Lake Victoria, providing a crucial buffer zone that helps maintain water quality and biodiversity. Mr Rululinda condemned the move, saying Entebbe leaders were not on consulted about the allocations.

“We are not allowing this forest giveaway, that’s clear. It is disrespectful that no one from NFA has ever come to discuss with us or even inform us of any plans regarding this forest,” he said.

“We are appealing for the cancellation of all land titles and letters issued in connection with this forest because we are determined to put up a spirited fight to ensure nothing of this sort happens in Entebbe,” he said.

He added that Kitubulu was not a naturally grown forest but one planted by the people of Entebbe decades ago.

“This forest was planted by our people, and we had hoped it would be preserved for posterity. Whoever claims to have bought land in that forest has been duped because we will not allow any developer to take over,” he said.

Mr Rululinda added that his office had written several letters to NFA seeking clarification, but had received no response. “All the letters we have seen authorising activities in that forest are coming from NFA. We appeal to them to cancel all permissions because this forest is not for destruction,” he added.

NFA defends allocation

When contacted, Mr Emmanuel Mangiraguha, the executive director of NFA, defended the authority’s decision, saying the plan for Kitubulu allows for “wise use” through eco-tourism.

“The forest management plan talks about conservation through wise use. The best way to save Kitubulu is through sustainable utilisation, and eco-tourism is one of those approaches,” Mr Mangiraguha explained.

He added that developers were given strict conditions before being allowed to operate within the forest.

“Every developer is required to carry out environmental and social impact assessments, and all this was done,” he said. Environmentalists, however, insist that the government must suspend all ongoing allocations and conduct a comprehensive environmental audit.

They argue that converting a protected forest reserve into commercial property sets a dangerous precedent. They warn that clearing Kitubulu could worsen flooding in Entebbe, accelerate wetland degradation, and undermine Uganda’s commitments under international environmental conventions.

As the debate rages on, Kitubulu, once a quiet, lush green forest hugging the shores of Lake Victoria, has become the latest battleground in Uganda’s escalating struggle between conservation and commercial development.

Efforts to reach out to State Minister for Water and Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar for a comment on the ongoing developments in Kitubulu forest were futile as she never picked up our repeated phone calls to her by press time yesterday.