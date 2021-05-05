Outrage over low funding as unspent money is returned

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Local government leaders are outraged by the low funding yet they are returning unspent money to the Treasury.

The leaders in the refugee hosting districts say the Indicative Planning Figures (IPFs) released by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development are affecting planned activities.

Government recently signed an agreement with the World Bank to support districts and municipalities implement programmes after the country received $60 million from the World Bank with $25 million as grant and $35 million on credit.

The chief administrative officer of Obongi District, Mr Charles Owuma, on Monday said in the 2019/2020 Financial Year, the district had Shs2.4 billion, which reduced to Shs2.3b in the Financial Year 2020/2021.

Mr Owuma said this has affected planned projects such as education, road maintenance, and water supply, among others meant for both the refugees and host communities.

“Even when we had an IPF of Shs2.4b, we only received Shs1.2b and the balance was taken back to the Treasury as unutilised funds at the end of the financial year. We are worried that during the 2020/2021 Financial year, part of the Shs2.3b will be returned to the Treasury,” he said.

He said the funds were being returned because of government’s late disbursement.

“If you don’t plan as expected, you are penalised yet we are not given opportunity to perform,” he said.

The Yumbe District chairperson, Mr Yassin Taban, said their money was reduced from Shs14 billion to Shs3 billion yet the projects were approved basing on the earlier budget figures.

Mr Taban said the total approved funds for the district for the three years as recommended by the ministry is Shs30 billion but they are returning Shs14 billion to the ministry’s consolidated account this financial year.

The utilisation of government funds is affected by bureaucracy where some proposals are approved after the money has been returned. The ministry has also been slow at providing consultancy services before any project is executed.

“We have for the past for two years been returning money to the central government due to failure by Ministry of Lands and Finance to provide the consultancy services which is key in the programme,” he said.

Yumbe District has a total population of 920,000, of which 685,000 are refugees while 232,726 are host communities.

Mr Gilbert Kiracho, the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for USMID programme under Ministry of Finance and Planning, said there are plans by the ministry to return the money resent by the districts.

“The money for this programme is result-oriented and the amount of money the council receives depends on accountability and performance,” Mr Kiracho said.

He added: “Ministry of Lands is working closely with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that whatever money is swept at the end of the FY is re-allocated in the next year”.

Last week, the Minister for Lands, Ms Betty Kamya, promised to address the matter and challenged the district to ensure accountability of the disbursed funds.

“This is a serious challenge and I promise to discuss between my ministry and ministry of Finance to see how we can adjust. But I want to call upon the districts to ensure value for money,” she said.