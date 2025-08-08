Over 1,000 NRM registrars face the axe over poll chaos

The electoral commission of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has said that more than half of its registrars across the country could be dismissed over allegations of electoral malpractice during the party’s parliamentary and local government council primaries. The party conducted its parliamentary primaries on July 17 across 2,037 constituencies, followed by local council primaries on July 24 in 740 areas. Speaking at the party’s headquarters on Plot 10, Kyadondo Road in Kampala yesterday, Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, revealed that approximately 2,000 registrars had been deployed to oversee the elections from village to constituency level.

“I can even say it with certainty – we are going to dismiss [about] three-quarters of the registrars, because almost all of them are involved in altering results,” said Dr Odoi. “If we find there are alterations which require court action, we shall recommend that they be taken for trial,” he added. The NRM electoral commission comprises seven commissioners and around 18 staff members countrywide. Registrars or election officials are stationed in every district, headed by a district registrar who is supported by deputies across constituencies. Dr Odoi stated that once the tribunal concludes its investigations and delivers verdicts, cases implicating commission officials would be referred to the party’s legal team to determine whether criminal proceedings should be initiated.

“If you misuse your office by altering results – and the tribunal verdict identifies you as the registrar at sub-county, parish, or district level – our legal team at the secretariat will take over to assess whether disciplinary or legal action is warranted,” Dr Odoi said. He explained that the commission was taking a hard stance against the registrars because they were entrusted with ensuring free and fair elections but had failed in their duty. “So we are not going to allow our CV and name to be tarnished because of a village or parish registrar who messed up. I was not, and she was not, and the commissioners were not, in every village. Villagers did the right thing.

But if you pick the DRF forms and alter the results at the sub-county, we shall take you on,” he warned. The disarray during the elections led to at least 420 petitions from parliamentary contenders and 178 from the Local Council 5 polls. Many of the petitioners alleged electoral malpractice, including result falsification and bribery. Some also claimed that party registrars had been compromised. Dr Odoi also faced criticism from the party chairperson, President Museveni, who held the commission accountable for the electoral chaos. In a statement shared on his X handle on July 22, Mr Museveni blamed Dr Odoi and his team for the malpractices.

“What happens to the flagbearers who were fraudulently declared? Why doesn’t Tanga Odoi change and announce the proper results? Remember, the voting was by lining up, during the day, and everybody saw the results. How does anybody change that, other than making oneself a fool?” he asked.

“Our lawyers, however, have advised that Tanga Odoi cannot be the one to correct a mistake that he made. It is the lawyers’ committee (the tribunal) that will handle the political and legal issues...” Mr Museveni added. In several constituencies, there were reports of tampered Declaration of Results Forms (DRFs), with results allegedly altered at sub-county and district levels. As of yesterday, the party had commenced delivering judgments in at least 46 petitions.



