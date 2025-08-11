Over 1,000 women trained in Mbale under govt’s grow project

On August 9, more than 1,000 women from across the Eastern Region gathered in Mbale City for training as the government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, expands the implementation of the Growth, Ownership, and Women’s Empowerment (GROW) project.

Funded by the World Bank and implemented through the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, the GROW initiative aims to boost women-owned enterprises by providing access to affordable finance and critical business skills.

Speaking at the training, Moses Buwudhwike, the GROW project officer for the Eastern Region, explained that the initiative offers highly subsidized loans designed specifically for women entrepreneurs who have traditionally struggled to secure affordable credit.

“Because this money comes at a very low interest, competition for it is extremely high,” he noted.

Initially, much of the funding was absorbed by businesswomen in urban centres like Kampala, where women had better access to information and met the eligibility requirements more readily.

To address this urban concentration, the government has now divided the country into 19 sub-zones, each allocated specific funds to ensure more equitable distribution.

“Women who missed out the first time now have a real chance,” Buwudhwike said, adding that “the revolving fund structure means returned loans can support new borrowers continuously.”

The project also emphasises skills development. Charles Ocici, the Director General of Enterprise Uganda, who was among the trainers, highlighted the crucial role of business training in complementing the financial support.

“Expansion depends on many factors, including the entrepreneurial mindset,” he said.

The training focuses on equipping women with the competencies to compete not just among themselves but within the broader private sector, where gender is no longer a special consideration, only business performance matters.

Ocici stressed that successful use of funds includes not just borrowing but repaying on time to keep the fund sustainable.

“The goal is for women to eventually graduate from this support and engage directly with mainstream banks on their own merit,” he noted.

Ronald Sam Nakhasanga, the Equity Bank Regional Manager for Micro and Retail Personal and Digital Grants, pointed to the growing demand for GROW funds in the region.

“Sometimes we run out of money because many women qualify and want to access the loans,” he said.

Nakhasanga called for continued government support to maintain timely funding so women can keep receiving the financial boost they need.

The GROW project represents a significant step toward closing Uganda’s gender gap in business, empowering women entrepreneurs through affordable finance and practical business skills.

As the programme scales across the country, more women like those trained in Mbale will have the tools and resources to grow their enterprises and contribute to Uganda’s economic development.