Over 1,300 soldiers retire from UPDF

More than 1,300 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have retired from active service under the 2025 (Batch 15) arrangement. The emotional send-off, held on Wednesday last week at designated retirement centres across the country, saw smartly dressed soldiers bid farewell to their comrades. Revolutionary songs filled the air as retirees, some in wheelchairs and others leaning on walking sticks, marched out of the barracks for the last time. Their faces, worn by years of service, lit up with pride and relief. At least 1,346 soldiers were discharged. The exercise was conducted at the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th Infantry Divisions, the Armoured Brigade in Masaka, the Motorised Infantry Division in Nakasongola, and the Mountain Division in Fort Portal.

In Pader District alone, 191 retired from the 5th Infantry Division, while 411 were discharged from the UPDF Land Forces headquarters. Earlier, on July 15, a separate retirement ceremony at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya saw 149 senior officers officially exit the Force. These included 24 Colonels, 83 Lieutenant Colonels, and 42 Majors. Maj Gen Keith Katungyi, the Commander of Pader-based 5 Infantry Division, said the current arrangement is that junior officers are retired at the division level (also known as formation level). Lieutenants and Colonels are retired at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs headquarters in Mbuya. Generals, on the other hand, retire from State House, where they receive a handshake from the President.

“What is good is that over the years, retirement has sunk in our minds as real. In the past, when we had a lot of wars, retirement was only death at the front line. The wear and tear was high, the Aids was hitting us because of the same wear and tear of the endless battles,” he adds. “What is sad in your eyes, for us it gives us a sense of pride, because it is those broken limbs, it is those worn out faces that have not only liberated Uganda but have also liberated the region,” he said. Maj Peter Mugisa, the UPDF Land Forces public information officer, said soldiers who have health problems, family issues, or fall under the casualty category are allowed to apply for early retirement.

Preparing for civilian life

Many of the retirees said they are ready to embrace the next chapter of their lives. Instead of waiting for a monthly military salary, they are planning to start businesses and reintegrate into their communities. Mr Patrick Onencan, 55, joined the army in 1999 as a private from Paidha Town Council in Zombo District. He rose through the ranks and retired as a Warrant Officer Two after 26 years of service. “The army is a good institution, I have no regrets for having served it diligently, and I never experienced harassment or intimidation. I was able to balance my work and family very well,’’ he said.

“I want to start a business such as poultry keeping and rearing pigs and goats,” he adds. Mr Moses Omara, who retired as a Staff Sergeant, advised fellow soldiers to stay focused and prayerful. “We should know that there is life after the army. We are not going to die outside there. When you go back, engage in income-generating activities such as growing crops and livestock rearing so that you live a fulfilled life,” he said. “For me, I will invest my Shs15 million in fish farming.” Daily Monitor could not establish how much a retiree receives by press time.

Support and guidance

Col Sam Nsubuga Rugwira, the administrative officer of the 5th Infantry Division, said retirement from the army is just like in any other place—marking the end of hard training, loyal service, and sacrifice to the nation and the region. “The UPDF Act, 2005 (as amended) included significant changes to the military structures, operations and personnel welfare, including retirement and disability benefits, of which this group is a beneficiary,” he says. Maj Gen Katungyi reassured the soldiers: “If they fall sick, they will access services from our hospitals run by the army. The way our children go to our schools – whether primary or secondary – their children will be treated the same. Their children will continue enjoying the same amenities like the children of someone in service.” He also reminded them to continue the discipline of the UPDF in their civilian lives. “They should go and become peace agents, people who can reconcile our politicians and other people who are ever fighting. So, they should become our ambassadors,” he said.

Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, 4th Infantry Division commander, and Gulu RCC Ambrose Onoria urged the retirees to maintain their health and keep fit. Maj Gen Francis Takirwa of UPDF Land Forces warned against gambling and get-rich-quick schemes. “Some of you might be tricked into wasting your hard-earned savings. When you get trapped, no one will be able to help,” he cautioned. “Your money will be very safe at your respective banks and not in your respective pockets.” Maj (rtd) Peter Okidi, head of veterans in Pader District, encouraged retirees to stay law-abiding. Lt Col Christopher Nyero, the 509 Brigade commander, thanked the President and army leadership for giving soldiers a dignified exit from service. The Pader RDC, Mr Amos Asiimwe Bangyi, said: “Excitement will kill you.

Avoid women and alcohol, and please, let us be respectful outside there.” The Pader Sub-county councillor, Mr Charles Ray Okwir, said local leaders in northern Uganda are proud of the retirees. “You’re very fortunate in the sense that many did not make it to go home honourably like you’re doing today because of many factors like unfortunate situations, sickness and negligence,” said Mr Okwir. “I appeal to you when you go home, conduct yourself in the same way you have done when you were still in the forces.” UPDF First Infantry Division Commander, Maj Gen Steven Mugerwa, asked the retiring soldiers not to spend their retirement package recklessly. “Use this money to invest in different enterprise projects if you are to multiply the money. Use it appropriately to change your life,” he said.

Complied by Bill Oketch, Noeline Nabukenya, Dan Wandera & Emmy Daniel Ojara



