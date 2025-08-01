Hello

Over 1.4 million students register for UNEB exams  

Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo during the release of the 2024 PLE results in Kampala on January 23, 2025. Photo/David Lubowa

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odongo explained that schools will be required to display registers of candidates in accessible places at the school premises

A total of 1,415,8570 candidates have registered for this year's Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda  Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

In a  statement issued on July 31,  the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb)'s Executive Director, Mr Dan Odongo said more candidates registered for national examinations this year, compared to last year's candidature of 1,319,139. 

This he said reflects a percentage increase of 6.8 percent.

Mr Odongo however, said that registration exercise for candidates ended on July 31 , impying that all school portals were closed and UNEB will no longer receive registration data for this year's candidates. 

He explained that schools will be required to display registers of candidates in accessible places at the school premises, to enable candidates and parents confirm the status of registration, as well as the correctness of the registration data.

Uneb will also avail SMS option for the same purpose.

He explained that the dates for the display of the  register will be communicated by the examinations body.

He noted  that amendments after registration will only be made on errors pertaining the candidates' bio-data, as per the registration.

Mr Odongo tasked heads of examination centres to ensure that all candidate are registered for the national exams so that no one is left out.


