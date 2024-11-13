Over 1.7 million learners fail to reach Senior Six

At least 1,735,792 learners from both private and government-owned schools who joined Senior One in 2019, failed to make it to Senior Six this year due to various reasons, Ministry of Education records have shown.

An analysis by this publication based on Ministry of Education data shows that 1,877,801 pupils enrolled in Primary One in 2012, but only 671,923 were able to complete Primary Seven in 2018, meaning 1.2 million learners dropped out.

In 2022, at least 549,976 learners joined Senior One, but only 345,695 sat the Senior Four exams .

This year, only 142,010 candidates of the same cohort managed to register for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams, meaning 203,686 learners who sat Senior Four in 2022 did not make it to Senior Six.

Senior Six candidates at Madinah Islamic Nsangi enter the examination room for the start of their examinations at the school on November 12, 2024. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

This worrying trend raises questions on the whereabouts of the 1.7 million learners who have failed to complete their education journey at both primary and secondary levels.

Did the learners drop out, die, join vocational institutions, did they join international schools with a different curriculum or were they registered as ghosts?

Where are they?

Explaining the trend, State Minister for Primary Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, said although the figure of learners who dropped out could have been exaggerated, there are many factors that have prevented Ugandan children from completing their education at various levels.

The minister cites lack of school fees and negative cultural beliefs as some of the factors pushing learners out of school.

“Not every learner who didn’t register for UACE should be considered a drop-out. The introduction of skilling programmes by the government has attracted many to acquire hands-on skills, which has helped them acquire employment thus leaving the formal education system,” Mr Muyingo said in an interview on November 12.

Mr Muyingo said since the government based its capitation grants on the number of learners in schools, it is possible that some unscrupulous administrators in schools under the free education scheme inflate the enrolment to get more funds.

“It is more likely that school heads inflate figures to get more money from the government in form of capitation grants, which affects the national school enrolment figures,” he added.

Currently, Shs20,000 is allocated for each learner in Primary Schools; Shs58300 for each learner at the Ordinary Level and Shs90,000 for Advanced Level students.

Mr Isa Matovu, an education expert, said some of the learners who reach Senior Six, fail to turn up for final exams.

“But on the other hand, it is possible that the missing learners could have been ghosts, which is a problem we have grappled with in the sector for many years,” he explained.

Senior Six candidates brave the early morning rain to write their final exams at Sserwanga Lwanga Memorial SS in Kalangala District on November 12, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID SEKAYINGA

Smooth start of UACE despite slight delays

Meanwhile, distribution of UACE examination materials went on smoothly yesterday despite slight delays due to early morning rain experienced in some parts of the country.

Candidates started with European History Paper 3 in the morning, History World Affairs Paper 4, Principal Mathematics Paper 1, followed by History National Movements & the New States Paper I, Economic & Social History of East Africa Paper 2, and Principal Mathematics Paper 2 in the afternoon.

In most central region districts, including Mityana, Rakai, Kyotera, Kalangala, Masaka Mpigi, Butambala, Buikwe, Gomba, Lyantonde and Kalungu, the rains forced candidates to begin exams slightly after the stipulated time of 9am.

Most schools in Wakiso such as Buddo SS, Kings College Budo, Trinity College Nabbingo, Hope Boarding SS, Madinah Islamic SS-Nsangi, St Lawrence Colleges, and Mugwanya Summit College Kyengera, had their candidates sit for their first paper by 9.05am.

At Wakiso Police Station in the central region, head teachers arrived at 8am to receive examination papers and by 8.30am, the exercise led by Mr Tom Ojok, the chief scout for Wakiso Town Council, was already underway.

Mr Fredrick Kiyingi Kinobe, the Wakiso District Education Officer, warned schools against engaging in examination malpractices, insisting that any candidate caught would have his papers cancelled.

“I advise teachers to let candidates write their papers without any external assistance because parents paid school fees for teachers to do their work,” he said.

He also tasked invigilators to report all school heads who entice them with gifts and money to help their candidates during exams.

Uneb was in the past synonymous with massive leakages. However, this vice has slightly reduced of late, although cases of impersonation and teachers and invigilators helping students in exams are still rampant.

In Kalangala, Masaka and Kalungu districts, day one of the examinations proceeded smoothly, despite slight delays due to the early morning rain.

Senior Six inmates from Mbarara Main Prison School sit their UACE exams at Gracious Secondary School Mbarara. PHOTO/JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

Unlike Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams which are transported by different officials assigned by Uneb, UACE exams are transported by head teachers of various schools.

"If anything happens to those exams, it is the head teacher in charge. But still, when they reach school, we don't allow the head teachers to put them in their offices. They lock them somewhere and the keys are kept by the invigilator." Ms Grace Nakiganda, a Uneb chief invigilator in Masaka City, said.

In the West Nile district of Yumbe, the deputy head teacher of Kuru SS, Mr Jackson Andabati, said the exams started with no challenges, except for seven candidates who failed to show up on the first day.

"We had registered 15 candidates in Senior Six, but only eight are sitting for the exams. Some simply dropped out of school while others joined the police and UPDF forces recently," he said.

He added: "We have fees defaulters among the candidates, but they have been allowed to sit. We have asked them to bring their parents so that they can make a commitment with the school administration on how they can pay the fees balances," he added.

In Koboko, at St Charles Lwanga College, the head teacher, Mr Francis Okeny, who also doubles as the area supervisor for Koboko District, told this newspaper that the morning exams ended well despite some candidates having huge school fees balances.

Mr Okeny said more than Shs20 million has remained uncollected from his 109 candidates.

In the eastern city of Soroti, some candidates sitting for their UACE at Soroti SS forgot their identity cards as they started writing their first papers.

Mr Wilfred Oluka Okerieu, the head teacher of Soroti SS, said the candidates must have forgotten their identity cards due to exam pressure.

"But we have provided them with letters then they will go back home after the first paper," Mr Oluka mentioned.

He said they registered 499 candidates, but two dropped out, with one joining the police and the other going for a vocational course.

“One of our candidates gave birth three weeks ago and there is also one who is expecting, we pray she doesn't give birth during exams,” he said.

Mr Ojok cautioned teachers against engaging in any form of malpractice.

"Ensure candidates don't get any external assistance like we saw at some schools during PLE because once you are caught, you will definitely face the law," he said.

In the island district of Kalangala, exams began in time amid the heavy rains that started at about 8am.

Ms Cathy Kabashoka, the area Uneb supervisor, said 69 candidates have sat for this year's exams in only two schools out of the five in the district.

"Exams began so well and I urge teachers and candidates to follow the guidelines as issued by Uneb," she said.

In the Western district of Ibanda, Mr Daniel Mutatiina, the deputy head teacher of Citizens SS, said the exams started at 9.10am.

Ms Celia Amanya, the head teacher of Kibibura Girls SS, said the exams started in time because all the scouts and other Uneb officials reported at their duty stations early enough.