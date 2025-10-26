Over 10,000 indigents have received legal aid support – AG

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has highlighted the significant impact of the Legal Aid Clinic, established 25 years ago, noting that over 10,000 indigent individuals have received assistance through legal awareness, counseling, and representation.

Speaking at the celebrations marking 25 years of the Legal Aid Clinic under the theme "25 years of Advancing Access to Justice through Legal Aid and Clinical Legal Education," Kiwanuka said the clinic's efforts have contributed to prison decongestion and case backlog clearance.

"This has facilitated decongestion of prisons and contributed to case backlog clearance. The legal clinic has also moved from one-man staffing to a staffing of 45," he said, acknowledging challenges like limited resources and high demand for services.

Kiwanuka commended the clinic for its pro bono services, including reconciliation, plea bargaining, and diversion programs for juvenile offenders, despite facing challenges.

The clinic has expanded from a single office at the Law Development Centre (LDC) to locations like Kabarole, Ajuman, Masindi, Jinja, and regional campuses in Mbarara, Lira, and Mbale, bringing services closer to communities.

"The clinic is implementing projects supporting juveniles and petty offenders, running reconciliation programs, and offering legal aid to indigent litigants and accused persons," Kiwanuka noted.

He pledged continued support, including policy direction and resource mobilization through the Ministry of Finance.

"Legal Aid paves the way for justice. We must remain committed to providing early access to counsel and supporting the clinic to reach remote areas," Kiwanuka said.

LDC Director Dr. Pamela Tibihikirra Kalyegira described the clinic as LDC's commitment to giving back through free legal services.

"Legal Aid Clinic is our corporate social responsibility in action; it's our way of standing with citizens who would otherwise face the system alone," she said.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo praised the clinic's 25-year contribution, linking service to learning and bringing justice closer to people.