Over 10,000 mourners expected to attend Engola’s sendoff ceremony

Preparations are in high gear for the burial of the former State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, with the bereaved family expecting over 10,000 mourners at the ceremony.

Currently, there is a beehive of activities taking place at the deceased’s home in Oyam Town Council, as relatives and friends prepare for the legislator’s befitting send-off next weekend. The activities include cleaning the compound, gathering firewood for cooking, and mobilizing resources from the local community.

Mr Jacob Okello, a leader of the deceased’s Otikokin clan, thanked the community for their generous contribution towards their brother’s decent burial.

Kole South Member of Parliament, Mr Peter Ocen Akalo, said people contributed food and non-food items such as beans, cassava, and firewood to help with the preparations.

“We have received with a lot of thanks the contributions from community members. Some bring food and money, while others do community work. If converted into money, it is a huge sum,” he said.

The chairman of Oyam central organising committee, Mr Dila Benson Oyuku, also the area LC5 chairman, said the minister’s death has united the people of Lango.

