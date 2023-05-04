Over 10 villages cut off as River Semliki bursts banks

More than 600 people from at least 10 villages in Ntoroko District have been rendered homeless after River Semliki burst its banks last Sunday, forcing water into their homes.

The most affected villages are in sub-counties of Rwebisengo and Bweramule, which are in the cattle corridor.

Several rivers originating from Mountain Rwenzori ranges in Bundibugyo District also burst banks.

The displaced people have since Sunday been sleeping under trees and on road sides together with their properties.

The district authorities said they don’t have funds to set up temporary camps for the affected people and are waiting for relief items from the Office of the Prime Minister and development partners.

According to Mr Onan Bagonza, the Bweramule Sub-county chairperson, it is the first time in history that River Semliki is bursting its banks, with such big volumes of water flooding people’s homes and damaging roads and property.

He said other river streams that have flooded include; Kyobe, Kyabakazi, Iborogota, Kifuruka and Kakahenda, all emptying in River Semliki.

“Ever since I was born, we have never seen River Semliki burst its banks like this, some roads have been cut off, houses have been submerged, displaced people have nowhere to go, they are sleeping under trees in raised areas,” he said.

The most flooded villages include; Kayanja 2, Kayanja 3, Kyobe, Masaka, Karugaju, Budiba, Masojo, Rukora, Kiraga, and parts of Butungama and Rwebisengo sub counties.

The flooded villages are within five kilometres of River Semliki.

The access road from Rwamabale-Kyobe to Kayanja heading to River Semliki at the border between Uganda and DR Congo has been cut off by the floods.

Mr Moses Kaguma, the chairperson of Kyobe Village, yesterday said heavy rain has continued to pound the area, causing more flooding in the previously safe areas.

He said residents are at risk of acquiring diseases because of floating faecal matter after all toilets flooded. He appealed to government to save the situation, saying the people are in urgent need of shelter, clean drinking water and food.

Some of the people who were displaced by floods under a tree in Kayaja Village on Tuesday.

The floods have also destroyed the ongoing restoration of the banks of River Semliki that was done by Natural Resource Defence Initiative (NRDI), an organisation that was contracted by the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Ntoroko District chairperson William Kasoro blamed the floods on the contractor who last year constructed an inter connectivity road from Kyobe to Kayanja but did not put enough culverts to allow water to pass through.

“We told the contractor to raise the road and put culverts that can allow water to pass through but he decided to put small culverts and water now has nowhere to pass, they have now damaged our road, which will cost us more funds for repair,” he said.

Mr Kasoro said the district has no relief food and other items to help displaced people. “For the last two days the affected people have been calling me for rescue but we don’t have any relief items,” he said.

Cattle farms neighbouring River Semliki have been flooded, leaving farmers stranded with their animals .

Mr James Musiime, a cattle keeper, from Kyobe Village, said: “Our weather here has been predictable; for two months this place was dry, but now it is flooded and animals have nowhere to graze, if the situation worsens, our animals will start dying.”

Ms Anent Masika, a resident of Kayanja Village, said together with her five children, they have been sleeping under the trees because they don’t have money to rent a lodge in Karugutu town.

“Our house and gardens were flooded and we managed to get a few properties out, we don’t have food. we appeal to the government to come to our rescue by resettling us to a safer place,” she said.

Ntoroko experiences extreme dry and wet seasons. During rainy seasons, most sub-counties experience floods and when the rainy season is over, the sun scorches the area, leading to severe drought.