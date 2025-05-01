Over 100,000 security jobs on the chopping board

Private security organisations (PSOs) are fighting for their survival as operational costs continue to increase, putting thousands of jobs on the line.

The government has been threatening to de-gazette PSOs and send tens of thousands of workers home after their financial status dropped due to high taxes and levies.

Private security firms under their umbrella body, The Uganda Private Security Association (Tupsa), have been holding several meetings with government agencies seeking reprieve on taxes and levies to be able to stay afloat and save tens of thousands of jobs.

The leaders of Tupsa met the Inspector General of Police, Mr Abas Byakagaba, and his leadership, who are their immediate supervisors, to loosen the waiver of some of the levies and halt de-gazetting private security firms that are facing challenges. In a document Tupsa’s leadership shared with Mr Byakagaba, the PSO members said their sector was hit with the effects of Covid-19 and many firms are yet to recover yet the government slapped new charges on them. “The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the sector with no government assistance to the sector yet we are a multiplier force,” Tupsa’s petition reads.

Tupsa brings together private security companies in the country. There are more than 326 private security companies and employ more than 100,000 Ugandans. Last month, the PSO managers met and agreed that there was an urgent need to engage the government for help if their business is to survive. During the meeting with Tupsa, IGP Byakagaba directed that top senior Uganda Police Force administrators meet again with PSOs members to resolve the challenges.

In their petition, they said they are paying multiple taxes and non-revenue taxes to the government making it difficult for them to remain with enough money to pay their workers well and have quality services. “For example, Shs1m is charged for a permit per gun and the same amount charged on arms importers. The imposition of $50 (Shs183,172) as permit fee to purchase 100 line ammunitions meaning the more ammunitions a company purchases, the more dollars are paid,” Tupsa petition stated adding that high costs are passed onto their clients, who often choose to reduce on the number of guards as a way of cutting expenses.

The PSOs stated that they pay for weapons in advance before acquiring them, but when the items aren’t delivered on time, they aren’t allowed to get a refund or use the funds for other services. “Some in police viewing PSOs as profit making business not as a strategic national security asset and conduct of some territorial commanders, armoury personnel disregarding the fact we are a friendly force and compliment their work,” the petition stated. “Criminalisation of guards during the execution of their legal mandate. For instance, our guards are subjected to summary arrests and confiscation of PSOs’ weapons by state security personnel.” When the Monitor newspaper contacted Mr Grace Matsiko, the Chairman of Tupsa, about the petition to government agencies, he confirmed that their members tasked them to reach out to stakeholders to find remedies to the challenges they are operating in. “We have talked to several agencies about the challenges that are drowning our sector, which is very important in the security of this country.

Our hope is we get a positive response,” Mr Matsiko said. Mr Matsiko said many of their members are in financial distress due to high operational costs and increase in taxes, despite low business caused by the impact of Covid-19. He added that they are now facing competition from their supervisors like the police and the army in the provision of guarding security. In 2023, Tupsa petitioned Parliament new fees and unfair competition by government armed forces. TUPSA members asked Parliament to create a levelled playing field after the creation of NEC Security Services Ltd, which is owned by National Enterprise Corporation. “PSOs (private security organisations) face unfair competition from state security agencies such as Uganda Police Force, The Reserve Forces and lately the entry of National Enterprise Corporation,” Tupsa stated. Luweero Industries and NEC Security Services Ltd is a business under NEC, a commercial arm of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Private security firms buy 90 percent of their guns from Luweero Industries. TUPSA members alleged that NEC Security Services Ltd uses government vehicles, personnel and carry automatic rifles, which other private security firms aren’t allowed to carry, which gives them a huge advantage in the market. According to Mr Matsiko, his members say that government owned security firms will likely bill to a client less than others than incur all the operational costs. IGP Byakagaba asked police commanders to ensure that the police should not compete with PSOs in business.

2025 report

In May 2023, the police suspended 39 PSOs for failing to comply with the standards set by the government. Several other PSOs are being threatened with suspension over the same allegations.

A 2025 report titled: Working Conditions in Private Security Country Report carried out by International Code of Conduct Association indicated that guards were living a dog’s life.



