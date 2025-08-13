Over 100,000 trees to be planted in Ugandan diaspora-led drive

Ugandans living abroad have launched an ambitious campaign to plant over 100,000 trees across the country in a bid to curb climate change and deforestation, officials said Wednesday.

The initiative, unveiled in Matugga Town, Wakiso District, aims to restore degraded forests while raising awareness about environmental sustainability.

“We have realised that our country is facing a serious climate change crisis, and the main cause is deforestation. That’s why we created this initiative, which aims to plant over 100,000 trees across the country through our agents,” said Dennis Daniel Ssemugenyi, the campaign’s pioneer.

“Even though we live abroad, we remain committed to the wellbeing of our homeland,” he added.

The campaign will be coordinated by regional agents tasked with identifying suitable planting sites and mobilizing local communities to participate.

Ssemugenyi urged the government to enforce stricter laws against illegal tree cutting, particularly in forests, which he described as a daily practice for many Ugandans.

Richard Ssemakula, country coordinator of the Every Birth Tree Day Initiative (EBTDI), said the project’s first planting site was Kiroro Village in Matugga.

The founder, Dr Dennis Daniel Ssemugenyi, planted 38 trees to symbolise his 38 years of life, reflecting the initiative’s concept of planting a tree for every year of one’s life.

“The environment has been degraded and neglected because most people are focused on personal gains. That’s why we introduced this idea,” Ssemakula said.

Officials highlighted charcoal production and unplanned settlements as major drivers of deforestation, which have left little room for natural forest regeneration.

Local leaders welcomed the initiative. Zam Naiga, vice chairperson of Kilonzo Manze Village, said climate change is already affecting food production and causing more frequent storms during heavy rains.

“We need to plant more trees because deforestation is on the rise, and those cut down are not being replaced. If this initiative is expanded nationwide, forests could be restored within a few years, improving weather patterns,” she said.

Naiga stressed the importance of teaching younger generations about the benefits of greening and tree planting, warning that short-term economic gains from tree cutting could cause long-term environmental harm.

The campaign reflects a growing trend among Ugandans in the diaspora to support national development efforts through climate action, while engaging communities in practical environmental solutions.