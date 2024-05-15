Over 100 major bridges in sorry state – Gen Katumba

At least 130 major bridges across the country are in poor condition and require extensive overhaul, Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba, has revealed.

While flagging off-road equipment worth Shs34b procured for 14 new districts on Wednesday, Gen Katumba mentioned that the government is considering replacing these bridges with more resilient ones that can withstand climate-related challenges such as floods.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has flagged off road construction equipment worth Shs34 billion to 14 new districts, including Kazo, Kikuube, Kassanda, Kitagwenda, Terego, Rwampara, Madi-Okollo, Nabilatuk, and Kapelebyong. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Works and… pic.twitter.com/8FKL2UzYza — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 15, 2024

The recipients of the new road equipment include; Kazo, Kassanda, Bugweri, Rwampara, Kapelebyong, Buhweju, Nabilatuk, Karenga, Terego and Obongi districts among others.

"We already have a list of about 130 bridges throughout the country which need to be worked on. There is a European company that conducted a study to identify the affected bridges and the Ministry of Works is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to secure funds for the reconstruction of these bridges," he explained.

A commuter taxi crosses Karuma Bridge. The bridge has been closed to heavy duty vehicles. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

Although he did not disclose the specific amount needed for the reconstruction, he emphasized that it would be substantial due to the large number of bridges requiring attention.

In addition, the minister addressed the issue of the Karuma Bridge, explaining that remedial works had been carried out to alleviate traffic congestion and that the government was in the final stages of a full redesign of the bridge.

"The Karuma Bridge was constructed way back in 1963 and it had outlived its usefulness because of the volume of traffic on that road. We have been able to do some remedial work to enable people to move," he said.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), early this month announced the partial shutdown of the bridge to heavy traffic to facilitate its reconstruction.

The heavy-duty vehicles heading to West Nile and Northern Uganda, through Karuma Bridge, were diverted at River Kafu, through Masindi.

The minister urged the districts that received road equipment to utilize it effectively, emphasizing that the ministry would monitor its usage and take legal action against anyone found misusing it.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, highlighted that the new equipment would enhance road infrastructure and improve access to markets, schools, hospitals, and other essential services.

She also acknowledged the need for continued efforts to improve road infrastructure, especially in new districts, as a significant percentage of Uganda's roads are still in poor condition.