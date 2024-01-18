Over 100 Masaka City schools face closure

A total of 119 schools in Masaka City face closure three weeks to the opening of the new Academic Year 2024 over failure to conform to the Ministry of Education guidelines .

The affected schools that range from pre-primary to secondary school, are located in the two divisions of Nyendo-Mukungwe and Kimanya–Kabonero in Masaka City.

Some of the affected schools reportedly operate illegal boarding sections while others are either operating in illegal structures or are located in areas that put lives of the learners in danger.

Mr Apollo Muhumuza, the acting assistant commissioner in-charge of Standards in the Education ministry, on January 15, while on routine inspection for some of the schools that have been recommended for closure over non-compliance, said the listed schools can only open for the new academic year after complying with the guidelines.

“We can’t just look on when schools are operating without licences. It is through the inspection that we assess schools to know which one meets the required standards in terms of structures and staff, among other facilities. All schools listed, unless they cooperate to address the gaps cited, will face permanent closure,” he said.

He urged parents to be keen not to send their children to schools that fall in the listed category unless they become compliant.

“There are many risks associated with unlicensed schools,” Mr Muhumuza added.

Mr Steven Kakeeto, the Masaka City education officer, while releasing the list of both the complaint and non-compliant schools on Monday, said the incidents, including the school fires recorded in Masaka in 2023, informed their decision to inspect and assess the standards before the opening of the new Academic Year 2024.

“Upon our inspection, we realised that there are gaps that we are now addressing. Nyendo-Mukungwe Division has 46 nursery schools that operate illegal boarding sections but there are 93 primary schools that were found compliant. In Kimaanya-Kabonera, there are 44 licensed primary schools with a total of 22 schools operating illegally,” he said.

The city education department has also warned parents against taking their children to schools that appear on the list of those found to be unfit.

The schools reportedly lack the Education Management Information System (EMIS) numbers, making them unable to implement lower secondary curriculum, which will in turn affect the students’ learning abilities.

EMIS provides timely statistics and information for policy development, planning, budgeting and evidence-based management practices in Uganda’s Education and Sports sector.

Users of EMIS can also seek support on any issue using the in-built support module and the support team provides feedback to address the issues raised.

The team also inspected Kasaana Junior School in Nyendo to assess their response to the gaps identified when the school experienced a fire incident in October 2023.

Section 32 (2) of the (Pre-Primary, Primary and Post-Primary) Act mandates the school owner to ensure that the school is licensed and registered under specific location and name upon fulfilling all requirements.

In 2023, Masaka City experienced fire outbreaks at three schools, causing seven deaths.

Reactions

While several administrators and proprietors at the affected schools believe that many of the requirements are achievable and would be in place before the beginning of the academic year 2024, others have requested for a second chance to meet all the guidelines.

Mr Vincent Nteza, the director at Hill View Nursery and Primary School Kitengeesa, said he is required to register the nursery section, independent from the primary section, which will be done in one week.

“We had earlier registered with the Ministry of Education as a single entity before we got annexed to Masaka City. We shall work on the new requirement in a week,” he said.

Ms Agnes Nakuya, an administrator at St Paul Primary School Kabonera, said the new challenges regarding some of the structures at the school will be fixed soon.

“We are in touch with the city education department to ensure that we fix the gaps as required. Like any other institution, putting up structures is not done in a single day but is a process that requires time. We believe that the remaining time could be enough to fix the gaps pointed out by the inspection team,” she said.

Affected schools

The affected primary schools include; A. Force, Brain Way, Flavefort, Green View, Hilton, Kaswa Parents, Makula, MM Primary, Mayaz, Mugabi Foundation, Mulinde, Pearl View Junior, Quality Infant, Rabbikum, Rahma, Rham Quality, Rhina, Simei, St Paul, Takkajjunge Modern and Takkajjunge Public.

Nursery schools include; Ant Aisha, Ant Jackie, Ant Tuusu, Brian Way, Desire, Elian, Erianah, God’s Mercy, Golden, Kirimya IslamicKissoso Muslim, Kissoso Parents, Makula, Mandella Junior, Rabbikum, Rham Quality, Rhinah, Rock, St Cecillia, St Maurice Tusu, St Paul Kanyogoga, St Vincent Palloti, and Takkajjunge Modern.

Other nursery schools are Takkajjunge Public, Tekirema Yesu, Luswata Memorial, Masaka Quality, Masaka Road, MK, Parent Care, Ssaka, Ssenyange Education Centre, St Francis, St Henry’s, St Jude Ebenezer, St Thereza Mizinga, St Kizito, Star, Wood Land, Akwata Empola, Afri Hope, African Child, All Saints, Ave Maria Infant, Bethel, Bright Star, Buddu Junior, Bulungi Bwabazadde, Crane Academy, Emmanuel Pirot, F&G, Frederick Memorial, Good Shepherd, Grace Aid Butale, Grace Learning Centre, Green View, Happy Years, Hidden Treasures, Hill View, Holy Trinity, Hope, Kidda Masjid, Kids Care, King Fahad, Kirinda Parents, Kisakye, Kitengeesa and Liz Nursery schools.