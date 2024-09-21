Over 10000 units of blood collected in a month - UBTS

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) has made a remarkable achievement, collecting over 10,000 units of blood to save patients in Uganda.

The initiative, led by Indian High Commissioner Mr Upender Sigh Rawat and the Indian Association Uganda, surpassed its target of 7,700 units.

"We are very grateful and call upon people, communities, and other corporations to emulate what the Indian Association is doing," said Dr Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, UBTS Executive Director.

UBTS supplies blood to 500 healthcare facilities daily and struggles to meet 85 per cent of hospital blood needs. Dr. Kyeyune emphasized the importance of preventive primary healthcare.

Mr Rawat stressed the need for increased sensitisation and mobilisation to boost blood donation among Ugandans.

Kumar Sasi Nair confirmed the collection of 10,651 units.

"Blood donation/collection has become a calendar event for us, as it's our responsibility to save every life."