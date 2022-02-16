Prime

Over 10m Covid vaccines lie idle

A Ugandan army health official injects a man with the Pfizer vaccine during mass vaccination at City Square in Kampala on October 14, 2021. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Dr Simon Kibira, a lecturer in the Department of Community Health and behavioural Sciences at the Makerere University school of Public Health, said making vaccination compulsory is not a sustainable public health strategy.

The Ministry of Health has said the Covid-19 vaccination rate has remained below their expectation even after acquiring sufficient doses of the life-saving jabs.

