Over 12,000 to sit allied health exams starting Tuesday

A total of 12,679 registered candidates from 68 allied health training institutions across the country will start sitting for their June examinations tomorrow.

Of these, 280 candidates will be sitting for their final year examinations from 222 examination centres while a total of 30 programmes are to be assessed for the current session. The exercise will take three weeks.

The Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) Executive Secretary, Mr Joseph Agondua, said among those registered are candidates for amnesty examinations.

“When I talk of amnesty examinations, at one point the board realised that there were very many people out there who didn’t complete the courses and we considered it necessary to give them an opportunity,” Mr Agondua said.

He added: “When we combined the data at the beginning we had about 500 of them out there who have not completed but when we opened this opportunity for the amnesty examinations from the last exams of November – December, 300 of them were able to pass to the world of work.”

Mr Agondua was speaking at a briefing exercise at UAHEB offices in Kyambogo on Saturday where 50 supervisors, 20 scouts, 73 examination coordinators, 260 examination invigilators, and 70 test item setters were flagged off to their different respective examination centres.

He emphasised to them the board’s core values, saying any negligence will affect all stakeholders.

“One of the things that I would want to emphasise here is being thorough in the work that you are going to do because any omission, any negligence on the part of your work will affect all of us,” he said.

He also expressed concern over limited funding from the government that has hampered the performance of the board activities.

UAHEB receives funding from the government through the Education Ministry and non-tax revenue (NTR) from examination fees. Candidates are charged on average between Shs150,000 and Shs200,000 for examination fees.

Ms Rose Nassali, the chairperson of UAHEB, warned candidates against any forms of irregularities.

“Despite what happened during the last examinations, all the stakeholders have been called on board and we expect the candidates will adhere to the objectives of the log books,” she said.