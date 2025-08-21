Over 130,000 civil servants bribed to get jobs, says IGG

More than 130,000 senior government workers bribed their way into office, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has revealed. Ms Kamya said the findings are based on a study conducted by the Inspectorate of Government in partnership with the Economic Policy Research Centre at Makerere University. The study, carried out in several districts across the country, exposed rampant corruption in the hiring of public servants by District Service Commissions (DSCs).

Releasing the report yesterday in Kampala, Ms Kamya explained that at least 35 percent of civil servants paid between Shs3m and Shs50m to secure jobs. This translates to about 133,000 out of the country’s 480,000 public servants having bribed their way into government jobs. “The research findings is that the prevalence of corruption through job sale outflowed recruitment process, which means that in every 100 percent people, 35 of them are likely to have got their jobs through fraud and when you talk about the 35 percent, you are not talking about drivers or cleaners, but those contracts with big money,” Ms Kamya said.

She added: “Many of those who bribed for jobs don’t have the required qualifications. If you have a district engineer, teacher, health officer, or agriculturalist not qualified for the jobs , it’s the reason we are seeing buildings collapsing, shoddy work on roads, because people in the office are not supposed to be there or the best candidates.” She noted that while government needs to introduce reforms to fight the vice—such as appointing more credible individuals to DSCs and improving their pay—the public also has a role to play by reporting wrongdoers.

Ms Kamya said the Inspectorate has already secured the dismissal of more than 450 civil servants over corruption. She added that if more people report such cases, officials will fear demanding bribes. The study examined recruitment between 2018 and 2022. The report stated: “Job applicants at Local Government were asked for bribes of up to Shs78b, but the actual bribes paid amounted to approximately Shs29b for the period 2018 to 2022. This implied that Shs5.8b was paid in bribes in the 20 sampled districts annually, translating into a payment of Shs290m per district every year. Extrapolating the bribes actually paid to the 146 districts annually translates to Shs42.34b.”

“The bribes asked for vary widely by sector, position, and seniority, ranging from Shs40m to Shs50m for senior roles like Heads of Department to Shs3m for lower positions for salary scale U6 and U7 for jobs such as Nursing Assistants and Grade III Primary Teachers,” the report read. The education sector recorded the highest bribe requests at Shs36.9b, while the health sector had the highest actual payments, totalling Shs12.9b. The study revealed glaring irregularities and malpractices including forgery of minutes and academic documents, impersonation, sneaking in individuals who had not applied, fake advertisements, localisation of jobs, and partial recruitment.

Eighty-two percent of applicants identified bribery as the most common form of corruption in the recruitment cycle, especially at the shortlisting and interview stages, while DSC members were the most likely to demand them. Others were nepotism, favouritism, and political patronage, according to Ms Kamya. The study also found that DSCs face several challenges, including political interference in appointing members, inadequate funding, and low or delayed pay. Weak supervision from the Public Service Commission, reliance on manual recruitment processes, and direct dealings between applicants and DSC officials were also highlighted as major loopholes fuelling corruption.

The study recommended reforms such as revising how DSC members are appointed, raising the qualifications required for their positions, increasing funding and salaries, and fast-tracking the use of Human Capital Management and e-recruitment systems to limit malpractice. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Mr Benjamin Kumumanya, said: “Since most of the district officials who attended the launch didn’t dismiss the report and outcomes, it means that there is some truth in it. However, as the ministry, we need the IGG’s office to give us responsible officers for selling jobs in particular districts. It will be easy for us to follow up and apprehend them.”

While delivering President Museveni’s speech, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the government decided to decentralise recruitment to districts when it captured power to solve corruption, which was rampant. “All the responsible stakeholders must use the findings from the report to formulate reforms to uphold integrity in our recruitment processes,” President Museveni said in his speech. The Permanent Secretary of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, said the ministry is reviewing the rewards and sanctions policy to deal with corrupt officials.



