Over 130 NRM coordinators deployed to monitor govt programmes digitally 

Over 130 ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) regional coordinators have each been given a computer as a smartphone by the Office of the NRM national chairman (ONC) to enable them execute their new roles which among others, include monitoring of public service delivery at the local government level.

Handing over the gadgets to the coordinators at the ONC offices in Kyambogo on Friday, the presidential advisor on political affairs who doubles as the head of ONC office, Ms Uzeiye Namyalo urged the coordinators to use the gadgets to ensure timely submission of reports on the state of public services delivery in their respective local governments.



According to her, the appliances are part of the NRM party digitalization process to ease communications and all other party activities.

“Your role is to monitor government programmes and service delivery at the local government. The president thought it will be important to give you these gadgets (Computers and Phones) for a good working environment,” Ms Namyalo said.