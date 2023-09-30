Over 1500 primary teachers fail exams

A total of 1,586 out of 5,576 primary teachers who were registered and sat for the 2021 Grade III Teachers’ Certificate in Primary Teacher Education Examinations failed.

During the release of these results at State House in Nakasero on Friday, Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka pointed out a decline in the overall performance of students in the 2021 Grade III examinations compared to the previous year.

Only 3,786 candidates passed their exams in 2021 representing 67.90 percent compared to 7,498 who passed in 2020 out of 8870 candidates who registered that year, representing 84.53 percent.

However, he said, “In the 2021 examinations, all subjects were done well with an overall percentage pass of 97 percent. There was a great improvement in the performance of students in the English Language Education with a percentage pass of 99.80 percent compared to 94.7 percent in the 2020 Grade 111 Examinations,” Prof Katunguka said.

He added that there was a decline in Mathematics education with a percentage pass of 75.24 percent compared to 96.0 percent in the 2020 Grade 111 Examinations.

There were fewer distinctions attained in 2021 with only 130 distinctions representing 2.3 percent compared to 411 obtained in 2020 Grade 3 exams, representing 4.63 percent. The credit passes also reduced in 2021 with only 3616 representing 64.8 percent compared to 7,024 (79.19 percent) in 2020 Grade 3 exams.

In addition, candidates who obtained passes reduced from 63 (0.71 percent) in 2020 to 40 (0.7 percent) in 2021.

Most candidates failed in 2021 with a total of 1586 (28.4 percent) compared to 922 (10.39 percent) who failed in 2020.

A total of 204 candidates were ungraded in 2021 representing 3.7 percent compared to 450 candidates who were ungraded in 2020 representing 5.07 percent.

The best candidate in the 2021 Grade 111 Teachers’ Certificate in Primary Teacher Education Examinations was Mugisa Tumwine from St Augustine Butiiti PTC in Kyenjojo District who obtained an aggregate of 13 out of the possible 9 in nine ( 9) subjects and ‘A’ in school practice.