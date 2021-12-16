Over 170 firms recover from Covid shocks - Top 100 survey

The Top 100 mid-sized companies survey indicates that more businesses - about 97 percent-- adapted technology to promote sales, establish online presence through websites, adopted e-invoicing and other tech solutions. Photo | File

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • The survey by the Nation Media Group (NMG) and KMPG, indicates that 28 percent of the companies surveyed, reported an improvement in the economic conditions in the country, compared to 13 percent last year and 33 percent in 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Top 100 survey released yesterday shows that many companies improved their revenue despite the harsh economic environment occasioned by Covid-19.

