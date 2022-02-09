Over 2,000 Christians stranded as bishop disbands his ministry

At least 2,000 Christians belonging to churches of National Souls Outreach for Christ Ministries in eastern region are stranded after the founder, Bishop George Opio, reportedly opted to disband his ministry.

The ministry, which was founded 25 years ago, had established about nine churches in eastern region, with Tororo district hosting the headquarters in Kajarau, Mukuju Sub-county, and several other branches found in Nyakalado and Lwanjusu. Other churches are in the districts of Busia and Bugiri.

Bishop Opio told Christians during a function at Great Thinkers High School in Tororo Municipality at the weekend that he had received a revelation from God that his ministry had no clear future.

“I decided to surrender my ministry after receiving a revelation from God that it has no clear future. I am going to serve like any other ordinary Christians,” Bishop Opio said.

Bishop Opio last Saturday went ahead to surrender the ministry’s churches and a section of Christians to the Deliverance Church Uganda under the leadership of Bishop Philip Philimon Ongole.

Although some Christians said they were not happy with the decision, Bishop Opio maintained that his decision was a fulfilment of God’s command, and that he cannot revise it.

“The disobedient Christians should decide where to belong. Otherwise, I am planning to apply to de-register the ministry because in case anything goes wrong in the ministry, the registration body will hold me responsible,” he said.

Some of the churches under the ministry operating in Molo, Nyamalogo, Siwa and Chawolo in Tororo; Buwunga in Bugiri and Sibona in Busia have rejected the decision.

Mr Derrick Opolot, one of the Christians, told Daily Monitor that Bishop Opio is under the influence of the devil.

“We advised him to fast but he refused. The devil is using him to destabilise the church. His fellow pastors are not also guiding him well; instead they are eyeing his properties,” Mr Opolot said.

Ms Annet Oryecho, another Christian, said they are stranded.

“This has been our church for long and for sure, we don’t know where to go next,” she said.

However, the head of Deliverance Church, who has taken the ministry, Bishop Ongole thanked Bishop Opio, whom he referred to as fellow servant of God, for being obedient to God.

“We thank Bishop Opio for being obedient to God. We are going to streamline the leadership and operations of the ministry to match the standards of Deliverance Church, Uganda,” Bishop Ongole said.