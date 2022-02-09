Over 2,000 Christians stranded as bishop disbands his ministry

Women pray at a church in Uganda. PHOTO/REPRSENTATIONAL/AFP

By  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • Some of the churches under the ministry operating in Molo, Nyamalogo, Siwa and Chawolo in Tororo; Buwunga in Bugiri and Sibona in Busia have rejected the decision.

At least 2,000 Christians belonging to churches of National Souls Outreach for Christ Ministries in eastern region are stranded after the founder, Bishop George Opio, reportedly opted to disband his ministry.

