Over 2,000 fail technical and vocational examinations

Over 2,000 students who sat for the May/June technical and vocational examinations across the country have failed to attain full competence in their respective programmes.

Releasing the results at their offices in Kyambogo, the executive secretary of the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB), Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, said that a total of 30,291 candidates registered for the May/June 2025 end-of-programme assessments, 17,245 (57%) of whom were female and 13,046 male.

Out of the total number registered, 26,610 candidates turned up for the final assessments, while 3,681 candidates were absent in one or more papers.

From those who sat, 24,116 candidates successfully acquired full competence.

However, a total of 2,494 students failed the examinations and are required to redo the papers.

Female candidates outperform males

Mr Oyesigye said that the completion rate across most programmes was very high, with the majority of training areas registering success rates above 75 per cent.

Female candidates, in particular, performed slightly better than their male counterparts.

“Out of 15,399 female candidates who sat, 14,188 acquired full competence compared to 9,928 out of 11,211 male candidates,” Mr Oyesigye revealed.

He attributed the improvement in performance among female learners to growing interest and participation of women in technical and vocational education, which has traditionally been male-dominated.

“The performance of female candidates was better, and this is a very encouraging trend. It shows that more women are not only joining but also excelling in vocational and technical fields such as tailoring, cosmetology, catering, and even mechanical engineering,” he said.

Releasing the results, the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr Chrysostom Muyingo, lauded the female candidates for their good performance.

“This is an encouraging sign of government efforts to promote gender equity. These results underscore our collective dedication to empowering young Ugandans with skills that meet the demands of industry,” he said.

Informal learners lead in numbers

UVTAB continues to provide opportunities for both formally and informally trained learners to have their skills assessed and certified.

Informally trained candidates contributed a total of 19,511 (64%), while those who were formally trained in institutions contributed 10,780 (36%).

Mr Oyesigye said the results reaffirm the effectiveness of the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, which enables skilled individuals who did not attend formal training institutions to be assessed and certified.

“This initiative is helping many Ugandans, especially those in the informal sector, gain national certification for the skills they already possess, which in turn improves their employability,” he explained.

Special needs candidates excel

A total of 109 candidates with special needs were registered for assessments.

Out of these, 102 (94%) candidates sat for assessments and from this 85 (83%) acquired full competence, while 17% acquired some competence but will be given a chance to perfect their competencies when the Board conducts similar assessments.

Mr. Oyesigye also highlighted the participation of special needs candidates, who were fully supported to sit for their examinations under inclusive assessment arrangements.

“We are happy that inclusivity remains at the heart of vocational education. Our candidates with special needs were given the necessary support, and they performed satisfactorily,” he said.

He commended instructors and examination centres for creating a conducive environment that ensured fairness and accessibility for all learners regardless of physical challenges.