Over 2,000 farmers train on smart rice production

Agribusiness specialists train  farmers in Butaleja District at the weekend on utilisation of rice husks to produce biochar, which is used as manure. PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE 

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • The farmers were trained on how to utilise rice by-products such as husks and straws.

For the past two decades, Mr Amos Kirya has eked his livelihood through rice growing in a two-acre land he inherited from his late father in Namatala Wetland.

