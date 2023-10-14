Over 2,000 security officers, scouts to man UCE

The executive director of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Mr Dan Odongo has cautioned schools, candidates, parents and general public against engaging in any form of examination malpractice which may lead to legal actions and cancellation of candidates’ results.

Addressing the media about this year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations which started with the briefing of candidates on Friday, Mr Odongo said the examination board is working with various security agencies, other contracted professionals and heads of examination centres to ensure high levels of integrity and security during the examination process.

“We shall deploy 1,036 security officers, 1,113 scouts and 107,941 invigilators to monitor the UCE examinations across the country. UNEB strongly warns against involvement in any form of examination malpractice,” Mr Odongo, told the media in Kampala on Friday.

“We would also like to strongly warn the public against fraudsters purporting to have the blueprint of the UNEB examination papers, and extorting huge sums of money from the unsuspecting members of the public,” he added.

The board’s warning comes just days after police arrested nine suspects on allegations of defrauding the public and purportedly being in possession of the national examination papers. Six of the suspects were arraigned in court and remanded to Luzira Prison, until October 30, 2023.

“It is our plea that they [suspects] be dealt with per the provisions of the UNEB Act, 2021,” Mr Odong said.

According to section 25(1) of the UNEB Act, 2021, any person who gains or attempts to gain possession of any examination paper, or any part of an examination paper, examination material, or any other material or information which purports to relate to the contents of an examination paper, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding two thousand currency points or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

While Section 26 of the same Act provides that teachers, invigilators, scouts or any other persons who assist candidates to cheat, who negligently allow, or fail to stop unauthorized assistance to candidates are liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one thousand currency points or 5 years in prison or both.

Mr Odong noted that the penalties of the law will apply, whether the examination paper, examination material, or information is genuine or not.

This year’s examinations will be conducted under the theme; 'Integrity and security in the management of examinations is a joint responsibility' while a total of 364,470 candidates registered for this year's UCE examination.

Issues of school fees balances

The UNEB boss also urged the parents to address the issue of school fees balances with the heads of schools early enough, to avoid scenarios where candidates are inconvenienced by the school managements on account of delayed or non-payment of the fees.

“We also request heads of centres to avoid the act of pulling candidates out of examination rooms in the course of the examination due to fees issues,” Mr Odongo said, adding that; “The Board will work with the schools to put in place measures to assist them in recovering their fees even after the examination has been done by a defaulting candidate,” he said.

UNEB has been working with schools to withhold examination results of candidates who still have school fees balances, Mr Odongo said even this year the board will get in touch with affected schools to ensure that the candidates with fees balances do not receive their results before clearing pending debts at their respective schools.

UNEB further warned candidates against indiscipline, saying that the board will neither be involved nor sympathize with a candidate or candidates subjected to strict disciplinary measures by the school on account of indiscipline.

During the same media briefing, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson urged the public to report any cases of disruptions and interference during the examination period.

“We have created patrol routes to counter any potential breaches of security and other disruptive behaviours like noise pollution and any acts of trespass during the conduct of the examinations,” he said.

2023 UCE candidature

A total of 364,470 candidates registered for this year's UCE examination, as compared to 349,445 candidates last year, indicating a percentage increase of 4.3 in candidature. Of these, 184,014 (50.5%) are females, while 180,456 (49.5%) are males. The candidates will write their papers from 3,863 Centres countrywide compared to 3,703 Examination Centres in 2022. Luzira Upper Prison Centre which caters for the inmates registered 59 candidates [52 males and 7 females] while 777 of this year’s UCE candidates are Special Needs Education (SNE) learners.