Over 2,800 students commissioned into patriotism cadreship

A total of 2,832 students from various schools across the Greater Mbarara sub-region were commissioned after successfully completing a one-week patriotism training at Ntare School in Mbarara City.

During the ceremony on Wednesday, Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, challenged the youth to become agents of change for socio-economic transformation in their communities.

“We are not just providing basic training; we are orienting you as patriots to become agents of mindset change in your communities. Distance yourselves from those with a negative attitude towards our country. When you go on holidays, attend village meetings and offer advice as patriots. Stay informed by following social media to correct misinformation,” Ms Babalanda said.

She emphasized the importance of discipline and fear of God, noting that these values would help the youth exploit the opportunities the government has created for socio-economic development.

Col Benon Inagahara Asaba, the UPDF Political Commissar, stated that the training aimed to cultivate a patriotic mindset rooted in love for the country.

“The training covered topics including promoting a positive mindset towards national service, discipline, responsibility, loyalty, honesty, hard work, and respect for national symbols, national identity, personal security, crime detection, financial literacy, and the youth’s role in national security,” Col Inagahara explained.

Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye, the Commissioner of Resident District Commissioners in Western Uganda, noted that their goal is to extend patriotic training to all secondary schools in the Greater Mbarara sub-region. He emphasized that instilling patriotism helps foster discipline among the youth, which is crucial for the country’s socio-economic transformation.

Mr Saul Rwampororo, the head teacher at Ntare School, suggested that the patriotism training be integrated into the school calendar, similar to games and sports, to ensure proper budgeting and planning.

“This is an important program that should not be rushed. Schools need time to prepare, and it should be incorporated into the school calendar to ensure adequate facilitation and time for the training,” Mr Rwampororo said.

Student leaders expressed their gratitude to the trainers, noting that the program would help them address some of the challenges facing their generation, including hopelessness and criminality.



