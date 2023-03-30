Over 20 killed by lightning across Lango region in last 15 years

At least 23 people have died after being struck by lightning across the Lango Sub-region in the last, analysis of official documents shows.

The victims of the thunder strikes in the sub region between 2010 and 2023 include a one-year-old baby.

The most recent deadly lightning incident occurred on Saturday evening as four family members were struck dead during downpour in Ayami Sub County, Lira District.

The victims included Jimmy Obong, 32, Jenifer Acio, 26, Brian Opok, 5 and Brian Okum, 14.

In 2010, lightning killed six pupils and destroyed property worth millions of shillings in Apac and Alebtong districts.

The victims included Teddy Atino, 17, Jessica Akullu, 17, Monica Angom, 13, and Joe Ojok, 6, all learners at Te-lela Primary School in Apac, and Felix Oluma, 11, and Simpo Akao, 9, of Omoro Sub County in Alebtong.

In June 2015, Ms Lillian Oyari, 25, died on the spot and her babysitter was severely injured after being struck by lightning at Atolit Village, Awikori Parish, Namasale Sub County in Amolatar District.

In May 2017, two people- Stella Ayo, 39, and Susan Ajok, 40, died in a lightning strike during thunderstorm at Aromo Sub County in Lira District.

In February 2018, lightning struck and killed a father and his one-and-half year-old baby in Minakulu Sub County, Oyam District.

In 2019, Scovia Okecha and her 11-year-old son only identified as Emmanuel died after they were struck by lightning at Abalu Village, Omoro Sub County in Alebtong District.

In September 2021, five family members; Vicky Odongo, 25, Desmond Owaa, 6, Rafael Elem, 4, and Silver Acur, 2, were killed by lightning in Alebtong District.

In December 2022, Fiona Adongo, 15, then a Primary Seven pupil, and Cyrus Okwany, 20 were killed by lightning in Kwania District.

About lightning

National Geographic defines lightning as an electrical discharge caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds themselves. Most lightning occurs within the clouds.