Participants of Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic undergoing training on fish farming at Rwebitaba ZARDI in Fort Portal on Saturday. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

|

National

Over 200 farmers reap from Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic 

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Mr Douglas Jjemba Mutebi, a crop agronomist for Rwebitaba ZARDI, taught farmers how to plant different bean varieties to get good yields during the harvesting season.
  • The Director of Research Rwebotaba ZARDI, Dr Robooni Tumuhimbise, said: “Farmers now know that before they use any technology on the farm, they need to first consult some experts if they want to improve on their production.” 

More than 200 farmers from Tooro Sub-region on Saturday went back home with lots of knowledge after receiving a free training on different farm enterprises aiming at improving agriculture production.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.