Over 200 schools in Kakumiro face closure over licences 

More than 200 private primary schools in Kakumiro District face closure for failure to acquire operational licenses, the district authorities have said.

The Kakumiro District Education Officer, Mr William Baleke, expressed dismay at the failure of many private schools in the district to register and secure operational licences, despite multiple calls from authorities.

“The law is clear and allows the district education officer and the district inspector of schools to close all schools that are not registered and licenced,” he told this publication on Tuesday.

These schools, Mr Baleke said, do not meet the minimum operating standards like structures, qualified teachers, sanitary facilities, secure environment, among others. This has cast the quality of learning in such schools into question.

The move comes as schools open for the 2023 academic calendar.

“In September 2022, we called all private school directors and urged them to submit all the necessary documents for licence approval but up to date, no one has responded. Many schools are operating in appalling conditions with no proper class structures, unqualified teachers and poor environment,” Mr Baleke said.

Section 31, sub-sections 1 and 2 of the Education Act, 2008, stipulates that a person, a community or organisation in desire of establishing a private education institution shall apply to the permanent secretary in the Education ministry, chief administrative officer or town clerk for a licence, which would only be granted after meeting certain standards, including the necessary funds to manage the type of institution.

The Act further stipulates that for a school to be licensed or registered, the proprietor shall ensure the physical, health and moral welfare of the pupils are or will be adequately provided for, ensure the environment is conducive for pupils with special needs, provide proof of land and satisfy that the terms and conditions of service of employment for teaching and non-teaching staff are adequate.

Mr Francis Bangyirana, the proprietor of Holy Guardian Infants Primary School, said the registration process of his school was delayed by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

“We are also failing to put good structures because of poor turn up of pupils and costly operations,” Mr Bangyirana said.

Some of the affected

● Santa Anna Lubaya PS in Bwanswa Sub-county

● Rainbow Academy PS in Kisiita Town Council

● Blessed Academy PS in Kisiita Sub-county

● Kakindo CoU Nursery and PS, in Lukunyu-Kakindo Town Council

● St Florence PS in Kakindo Town Council

● Trinity Nursery and PS Kikada, Kasambya Sub-county

● Home Care PS in Mwitanzigye Sub-county

● Capital Glory PS in Igayaza Town Council

● Grace Memorial PS in Kinunda-Nyalweyo Sub-county

● St Jude Kigando Kakayo PS in Kasambya Sub-county

● New Life primary PS in Kyebando-Kisengwe Sub-county

● St Peters PS in Kitaihuka Sub-county