Over 3,000 guests to attend Kabaka’s 30th coronation fete

At least 3,000 people have been invited for the 30th coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II slated for today in Lubiri, Mengo, Kampala.

While addressing the media on the final arrangements of the ceremony yesterday, the chairperson of the organising committee, Mr David Mpanga, revealed that the general public will attend the function for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 and its subsequent restrictions.

“This is going to be a spectacular event with a very splendid display of the Buganda culture and we expect about 3, 000 invited guests,” Mr Mpanga said.

Unlike the recent events where phones were not allowed at the Kabaka’s functions, Mr Mpanga noted that people are free to come with their phones as long as they ensure safety.

“This is an open gate function, people from all parts of Buganda and Uganda are free to come for the event. The ban on phones has been lifted,” he said.

Theme

This year’s coronation anniversary is being marked under the theme ‘Supporting our clans in order to entrench our Kingdom’.

Mr Mpanga said they aim at ensuring that people understand their clan roles in the development of the kingdom.

The kabaka and the kingdom engaged in a number of activities that preceded today’s anniversary. For instance, the kabaka officiated at the launch of Buganda Land Board’s Sentema affordable housing project in Wakiso District on Friday.

Special prayers have also been held in places of worship, starting with the Mosques on Friday, Adventists on Saturday and in churches yesterday to thank God for the kabaka’s 30th anniversary.

Security

Mr Mpanga said there will be thorough security checks for people attending the ceremony.

“This year’s coronation anniversary comes at a time when the country is facing insecurity threats. For that reason, security will be beefed up tomorrow (today) and we urge our people to adhere to all the security guidelines,” Mr Mpanga said.

Despite being an open door event, people will also be able to follow the proceedings of the day virtually on mainstream media channels and other microblogging digital platforms.