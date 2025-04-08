Over 3,000 slum dwellers to access free medication amid high malaria cases

The local leadership of Katoogo, a slum located on the shores of Lake Victoria in Ggaba Parish, Makindye Division, expressed joy on Monday April 7, 2025, with the opening of a new health facility designed to provide free healthcare to vulnerable slum dwellers in the area.

Ms Josephine Nasaazi Mulamata, the Director of Public Health, Environment, and Education at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Makindye Division, officiated at the facility's opening. She said the intervention would alleviate the disease burden for over 3,000 residents struggling with various health challenges.

“This is one of the villages in Ggaba Parish that has been plagued by many diseases, particularly malaria, as well as waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid, due to its waterlogged nature and poor sanitation,” Ms Nasaazi explained.

According to KCCA records, about 11,000 people in Kampala still practice open defecation, and 2 percent of sanitation facilities (latrines and septic tanks) openly discharge fecal sludge into drains, the ground, or water bodies.

Ms Nasaazi noted that the new facility was donated by the charity organisation Babies Uganda and would be managed by the Center for Visually Impaired Children (CEVIC).

Mr Ahamed Kakooza, the LC1 chairperson of Katoogo Village, highlighted the high fertility rate among women in the slums. However, many women give birth at home due to a lack of transportation to government health facilities.

Many households in the slum rely on activities such as gambling, petty trade (selling vegetables), poorly stocked retail shops, and laundry businesses to survive.

Mr Bbosa Kizito, Chairman of SEVIC’s Board of Trustees, said that patients seeking care at the facility would only contribute Shs10,000 per visit to cover utilities.

"Even when someone comes to give birth, they will be required to contribute only Shs10,000," he added.

Ms Teddy Rose Namakula Bbosa, the Executive Director of SEVIC, emphasised that, in addition to offering medical care, the charity initiative would also train disadvantaged residents to acquire skills and create job opportunities.

Ms Maria Galan, the Coordinator of Babies Uganda, revealed that $100,000 (over Shs 366 million) had been invested in the project. She also noted that the organization had made significant investments in education to improve the lives of vulnerable communities.

Ms Montserrat Martinez, the President of Babies Uganda, concluded, "We can achieve more when we work together. Change begins with an idea and becomes a reality through collective effort.”



