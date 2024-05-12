Over 30,000 candidates to sit for UBTEB exams tomorrow

A total of 32,726 candidates from across Uganda are scheduled to take their final Uganda Business and Technical Examinations from May 13 to June 14, 2024.

Out of these, 14,524 candidates are on certificate, 5,792 are on diploma-pursued business programs, while 1,127 candidates are on certificate and 1,827 are on diploma-pursued departmental programs.

In addition, there are 594 candidates on certificate, 8,270 on diploma, 448 on higher diploma, and 144 on project (USDP), who will sit for these exams under technical programs.

At least 17,357 females and 15,369 males will sit for these exams from 294 assessment/examination centres. Among these candidates are 118 individuals (69 male and 49 female) with special needs who have pursued various TVET professions.

During a press conference held at the UBTEB office in Kampala on May 11, the board's Executive Secretary, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, stated that they have deployed 66 support personnel to assist 66 candidates with special needs, particularly those with visual and hearing impairments as well as physical disabilities.

He added that students with special needs will be granted special examination arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, while others will be given an extra 30 minutes.

He also warned candidates to refrain from engaging in any form of examination malpractice and urged all heads of centres to ensure that examination task forces at the institutional level are well-informed on the conduct of examinations.

“Any act of involvement in examination malpractice shall attract severe penalties ranging from cancellation of all results for the entire term/semester to imprisonment or caution. The board remains committed to quality TVET examinations and assessments," Mr Oyesigye emphasized.

The board's deputy Executive Secretary, Dr Wilfred Nahamya, noted that they have registered a general increase in TVET enrollment compared to previous years, with a 53 per cent increase in the number of female candidates, especially in business education programs.

However, their counterparts’ enrollment numbers have increased mostly in technical engineering programs.