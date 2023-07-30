Over 300,000 women to benefit from Shs1.6b Dutch boost

The Dutch government has through CARE international Uganda disbursed $4,500,000 (about Shs1.6 bilion) to strengthen economic resilience of women across selected districts in Southwest and Northern Uganda through Gender Transformative Policies, Enterprise, and Market Systems.

The three-year project dubbed Deliver Women’s Economic Resilience through Enterprise and Market Systems (DREAMS), will indirectly increase income for 320,000 women through the provision of technical support to existing Parish Development Model (PDM) and Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Entrepreneurs (GROW) programmes and will directly increase financial autonomy for 20,000 women through developing and testing innovative enterprise growth, financial, and digital inclusion models.

Ms Angela Nakafeero, the commissioner ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development said the country is today celebrating a number of projects geared towards empowering women economically PDM being among them.

Similarly, Mr Edward Muhaire an economist with financial services, directorate of community affairs ministry of finance said the project will help them as a ministry “create an enabling environment for women to have affordable services.”

According to him, the government has already disbursed Shs100 million to most parishes and that 30% of this money will go to the women.