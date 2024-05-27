Over 300 Kenyan pilgrims arrive in Uganda for Martyrs' Day 

Over 300-foot pilgrims from Kenya have crossed the Busia border in two groups on their way to Namugongo to mark the annual June 3 Martyrs' Day in Uganda.

The first group, which comprised 210 pilgrims from Nakuru, Eldoret and Kericho Archdioceses, said they started their journey on May 8, and had since covered a distance of 157Kms. They have about 192 more kilometers to reach Namugongo.

Stephen Kisanga, one of the pilgrims said: “We had groups that started walking from Marakwat, Chesoi, Kabarnet, Soi, Nandi and Elgeyo.

On Saturday, Kisanga said whereas the group had money and would have traveled by bus, they opted to walk because they “wanted to go through the pain and show their devotion to the Uganda martyrs who died due to their faith.”

Elemina Liyiri, who started her annual pilgrimage to Namugongo in 2007, described the Uganda martyrs as “heroes of Africa who stood their ground and died for the sake of God.”

According to Liyiri, the number of Namugongo foot pilgrims from the Rift Valley region has been growing every year, adding that the first foot pilgrim from the area was Josephat Kipkirui, who reportedly first walked in 1960.

Fr Richard John, a catechist leading the group, said from Busia town, they would walk to Lumino and proceed to Buswale in Namayingo District on Monday, Nankoma (Mayuge), Mbiko and Lugazi (Buikwe), Seeta in Mukono, and finally Namugongo.

“We hope to arrive at Namugongo by June 1 where we shall have some rest as we prepare for the prayers slated for June 3,” he explained.

The second group, comprising about 70 pilgrims, from Kisumu, Kisii, Bungoma and Homa Bay, arrived at Busia border on Saturday at around 1pm, after walking for about 115Kms from Kisumu. They, too, are expected to walk another 192Kms to Namugongo.

Anne Omollo, who is heading the group, said they started walking from Kisumu Archdiocese on May 14 amid challenges of reckless truck drivers, bad weather and fatigue.

She said her group will be walking through Busia, Busowa, Iganga, Mbiko, Lugazi, Seeta, and expected to arrive at the Martys’ shrines in central Uganda by June 1.

Fr Elijah Oguttu, a first-time pilgrim, says he has endured muscle pain and fatigue, while Awino Odwori, another pilgrim, says she has had “several challenges”, but once she arrives in Namugongo, she will devote her time to prayers seeking God’s intervention.

Paul Olal, another pilgrim from Kenya, said he is to devote this time to pray for his country and those who have various challenges.