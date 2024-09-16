Over 300 Kigezi farmers get seedlings to boost food security

Selected farmers in the Kigezi Sub-region have received seedlings of different vegetables to be planting in the forthcoming rainy season in a bid to boost food security, authorities have said.

On Monday, officials from the Common Ground Project’s handed over the seedlings to 306 farmers at Kirire-Hakasikano Playground in Kaharo Sub-county in Kabale District before awarding them with certificates for completing a 13-week training on modern farming practices that align with efforts against climate change.

“Each of these farmers is expected to transfer the knowledge to 10 farmers and the 10 farmers will be expected to train at least 6-farmers so as to benefit many farmers in the Kigezi region. Our guiding principles include collaboration, integration and empowerment,” Common Ground Project’s community expert Ms Akandinda Rugogamu said.

She was flanked by other project leaders including its field coordinator Magie Kabuye and the for Kigezi region coordinator Francis Muhanguzi.

Beneficiaries including Jackline Ensinikweri, Edison Binsima and Nelson Tumukunde said the completed training will help them in watershed restoration and climate smart agriculture practices for bigger harvests.

“Our target is to train about 400 resilient vegetable farmers in Kaharo Sub-county and we call on every farmer in this area to join us in watershed restoration and other soil conservation practices as we prepare our crop gardens for better harvests,” the chairman of Kirire-Hakasikano community vision committee, Nelson Tumukunde said.

This photo taken on September 16 shows some famers displaying vegetable seeds and certificates they received after a 13-week training on climate smart agricultural practices at Kirire-Hakasikano playground. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

The Kabale District Community Development Officer Christopher Namara appealed to vegetable farmers to consider growing of cash crops such as coffee to boost their household incomes.